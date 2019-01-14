Boeing : Cockpit Voice Recorder Recovered From Indonesia's Lion Air Crash -- Update

By Ben Otto and Joko Hariyanto

JAKARTA, Indonesia--Divers recovered the cockpit voice recorder from a Lion Air jetliner that crashed in the Java Sea in October, officials said, a potentially important step in helping to understand what happened in the minutes before the new Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane went down.

The Indonesian navy said the recorder was recovered Monday about 160 feet from where the plane's other black box, a flight-data recorder, was found soon after the crash Oct. 29. The plane crashed shortly after takeoff on a domestic flight from Jakarta, killing all 189 people aboard.

Navy spokesman Agung Nugroho said Indonesian divers found the recorder in 25 feet of mud. The device was being transported to crash investigators in Jakarta. Investigators hope it will shed light on the flight's final moments, when pilots struggled to counter an anti-stall system and keep the plane from diving.

The cockpit conversations may be most important in helping investigators determine why the cockpit crew, after counteracting automated nose-down commands about two dozen times, apparently stopped opposing them before the jet started its fatal dive. That sequence of events was previously described by Indonesian investigators, who have said the voice recorder could provide important clues.

The voice recorder may also shed light on the checklists and troubleshooting the pilots relied on as the months-old plane's flight-control system started responding to erroneous sensor signals about the angle of the plane's nose. Investigators have said data started affecting the aircraft almost as soon as it lifted off the runway.

Investigators concluded preliminarily that improper calibration of an airspeed sensor during maintenance caused the erroneous signals, people familiar with the details said last month. That conclusion is subject to further analysis, they said. The crash investigation will take months to complete.

Lion Air co-founder Rusdi Kirana has disputed that any maintenance error occurred, saying in a December interview that calibration was performed properly in accordance with the manufacturer's manual.

Boeing has said it is cooperating with investigators as it works to fully understand, and learn from, the crash.

Boeing has faced unusually public criticism from Lion Air, a major customer. Mr. Kirana has pondered whether to cancel orders for more than 200 planes, valued at more than $20 billion based on list prices. It isn't clear how feasible that would be.

Since the crash, several parties have said publicly that they hadn't been aware of the 737 MAX 8's new automated safety system, called MCAS. Mr. Kirana and Lion Air's pilots, as well as pilot-union leaders at two U.S. carriers operating 737 MAX models complained that virtually all references to MCAS had been omitted by Boeing from manuals.

Boeing has said it followed its usual process for determining what information was critical to include in manuals and training, saying that pilots were given all the information necessary to safely fly the planes. The plane maker also has said pilots were instructed to turn off certain automated systems if activation posed a hazard.

Andy Pazstor in Los Angeles contributed to this article.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com