Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Coronavirus Stimulus Package to Include Curbs on Share Buybacks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 02:30pm EDT

By Jacob M. Schlesinger

Congressional leaders have agreed to impose limits on stock buybacks and dividend payments for airlines and other companies receiving aid under the coronavirus-stimulus package, according to the text of pending legislation circulating on Capitol Hill.

The curbs on the ability of certain firms to reward shareholders come after President Trump and congressional Democrats demanded such strings be attached to any funds in the package. The provision was inserted into a $2-trillion bill hammered out over the past few days between the administration and top lawmakers.

People familiar with the legislation said it wasn't yet final and could still change. As of mid-day, the Senate was expected to vote on the bill later Wednesday, with the House following soon after.

The restrictions on share repurchases are the culmination of a yearslong campaign by Democrats and liberal activists to curb the transaction that has become popular in recent years with corporate executives and Wall Street.

Defenders say buybacks -- where companies repurchase their own shares from shareholders -- reward a corporation's owners and recirculate cash from older firms that have no need for it to faster-growing upstarts that can put it to more productive use. The transaction can help boost share prices, by reducing the amount of stock outstanding and lifting a company's earnings-per-share benchmark.

Buyback critics say the transaction illustrates flaws in the modern American economy, where they say executives place a higher priority on rewarding shareholders than on helping workers, investing for the long run, or maintaining a financial cushion in the case of an emergency -- such as the current virus-induced economic standstill.

The issue has gotten wrapped up in the bailout debate because some of the most distressed companies seeking aid -- the airlines, aircraft manufacturer Boeing Co. and the big hotel chains -- all have spent heavily on buybacks in recent years.

Democrats had been demanding that companies seeking government funds be forced to pledge that they won't use the money for shareholder payments. The original draft of the stimulus package, crafted by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.), didn't include such a provision.

Mr. Trump has in recent days repeatedly spoke in favor of the limits. "I would demand that there be no stock buybacks," the president said last week during a coronavirus briefing. "I don't want them taking hundreds of millions of dollars and buying back their stock, because that does nothing."

The bill specifically says that any company taking the emergency federal loans or loan guarantees be banned from either buying back its own stock or paying shareholder dividends, not only for terms of the loans but for a year after the aid had ended.

The provision is in some ways a response to the backlash triggered by the last major emergency government bailouts, for the banks during the 2008-09 financial crisis. Critics said the money didn't come with sufficient limits on corporate behavior, and public outrage was triggered by big bonuses paid by some institutions receiving the funds. The bank bailouts did include some restrictions on share repurchases and dividend payments.

The aid package does include other new requirements for certain aid recipients, such as a pledge not to lay off no more than 10% of their workforce, curbs on executive compensation and limits on outsourcing and offshoring. But the bill doesn't include other strings Democrats had sought, such as putting workers on corporate boards, or, for airlines, reducing carbon emissions.

Activists who have been pushing for the buyback limits praised the congressional deal. "It's a recognition that shareholder primacy got us into this mess," said Lenore Palladino, an economist at the Roosevelt Institute and a leader of the anti-buyback movement. "To ensure business resilience going forward, and to ensure public confidence in these bailouts, these restrictions on dividends and stock buybacks are crucial, " she added.

While symbolically important, the buyback limits may have little practical impact, at least in the near term. In recognition of the political controversy over share repurchases, the major airline CEOs pledged over the weekend not to buy back shares if they got federal aid. And those companies and others have been scaling back share repurchases amid the economic and market collapse for business reasons.

"Buybacks now appear to be on the back burner as liquidity is number one, " said Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Even when things start to get better.... buybacks may remain a low priority for companies as they evaluate their business operations."

Write to Jacob M. Schlesinger at jacob.schlesinger@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
02:30pBOEING : Coronavirus Stimulus Package to Include Curbs on Share Buybacks
DJ
02:26pGENERAL ELECTRIC : With Coronavirus Deal Struck, Congress Moves to Take Up Relie..
DJ
12:50pGENERAL ELECTRIC : With Coronavirus Deal Struck, Congress Moves to Take Up Relie..
DJ
12:33pCoronavirus Puts a Premium on Cash, Even for Biggest U.S. Companies
DJ
12:07pBoeing Up Over 26%, on Pace for Record Percent Increase -- Data Talk
DJ
10:31aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Coronavirus takes toll on the auto sector
09:50aBOEING : Delta Cargo charter operations keep global commerce moving
AQ
02:48aBOEING : CEO Would Oppose Aid Tied to Government Stake
DJ
02:12aBOEING : Dow rises more than 11 per cent
AQ
03/24BOEING : Dow posts biggest 1-day gain since 1933 amid coronavirus stimulus hopes
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 84 581 M
EBIT 2020 4 723 M
Net income 2020 2 421 M
Debt 2020 30 110 M
Yield 2020 4,93%
P/E ratio 2020 30,4x
P/E ratio 2021 7,90x
EV / Sales2020 1,21x
EV / Sales2021 0,81x
Capitalization 72 040 M
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 220,45  $
Last Close Price 127,68  $
Spread / Highest target 245%
Spread / Average Target 72,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-67.58%72 040
AIRBUS SE-57.10%47 300
DASSAULT AVIATION-37.01%6 614
TEXTRON-51.44%5 231
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.0.14%3 684
AVICOPTER PLC-13.88%3 430
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group