Lufthansa has downgraded its commitment to order 14 of Boeing's 777X aircraft, which doesn't affect the plane maker's production schedule. "Boeing Loses Crucial Orders for New 777X Jet From Emirates," at 07:26 ET, incorrectly stated that Lufthansa had converted 14 firm orders for the jet into options, effectively removing them from Boeing's production schedule, in the fifth paragraph. (Nov. 20, 2019)