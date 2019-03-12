Boeing : Crash Fallout Spreads as More 737 MAX Jets Are Idled -- 17th Update

By Robert Wall and Matina Stevis-Gridneff

European aviation regulators broke ranks with their U.S. counterparts and grounded Boeing Co.'s 737 MAX jet, joining Asian and Latin American authorities and airlines who have parked the jet after two deadly crashes of the aircraft in the past five months.

The flurry of groundings deepens a reputational crisis at Boeing, which has maintained the jet is safe to fly after Sunday's deadly crash in Ethiopia and a crash of another 737 MAX 8 in Indonesia in October. It also threatens to disrupt air travel around the world, though the fleet of MAXs -- a plane that was first delivered just two years ago -- is still small, giving airlines some flexibility to swap out aircraft. The bulk of the global MAX fleet -- numbering just over 370 -- was idled by midday Tuesday.

Two Turkish Airlines flights headed to the U.K. turned around midflight after Britain's regulators barred the jet from its airspace. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, which operates 737 MAX aircraft on some of its flights to the U.S., has also grounded the jet.

The U.K., France, Germany and Ireland all grounded the aircraft within about an hour of each other. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's counterpart in Europe, later extended those bans to all of the EU.

That followed overnight moves by Australia, Malaysia and Singapore, as well as decisions by China, Indonesia and several carriers in Latin America, to suspend the plane's operations on Monday. The suspensions marked an unusual departure for foreign regulators, who typically adhere to guidance from the FAA regarding American-built aircraft.

India grounded the MAX late Tuesday local time. Canada said it was reviewing the situation and could ground the planes, too.

"I can't think of a situation where places like China and Australia and some airlines have acted unilaterally," said Paul Hayes, air-safety director at consulting firm Ascend.

The FAA has so far said it continues to think the aircraft is safe and isn't requiring Boeing to take further action. American carriers, sticking by the FAA guidance, have said they have no plans to ground flights.

A union representing flight attendants at American Airlines Group Inc., however, called on American to consider grounding its MAX aircraft on Tuesday. Lori Bassani, president of the union, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, said the Ethiopian Airlines crash "has raised safety concerns with the 737 MAX 8."

European regulators, in particular, have long worked closely with U.S. counterparts, making their divergence from the FAA recommendations particularly notable. The moves come amid a flood of social-media queries from passengers and a number of groups representing cockpit and cabin crew from around the world expressing worry over the jet's safety.

Olly Hatfield, a 47-year-old commodities analyst, thought he would be fine for his Turkish Air flight from London Gatwick to Istanbul. He checked ahead of time and thought he was booked on a different variety of the 737.

"I was sensitive to it," he said. It turns out, he was wrong, and he was slated to fly on a MAX, after all. After the U.K. grounding, Turkish Air rebooked him on a later flight, from Heathrow, an hour and-a-half car ride from Gatwick. Mr. Hatfield said he would continue trying to avoid the aircraft "until all the reputable aviation authorities had given the all clear."

The sister of Emma Buckhout, a masters student at Syracuse University, is getting married in Ireland on Thursday. Their parents were due to fly to Dublin on a Norwegian Air Boeing 737 MAX, from New York Stewart International Airport, late Tuesday. The flight was canceled, Emma Buckhout said, and they rebooked at their own expense. Emma Buckhout, who had made it to Ireland already, said other wedding attendees were still trying to make alternative flight arrangements.

Boeing repeated Tuesday it has full confidence in the plane's safety, but that "we understand that regulatory agencies and customers have made decisions that they believe are most appropriate for their home markets." It said it would continue to provide information to governments and carriers to help them return the planes to service.

Shares in Boeing were off 6.6% early Tuesday afternoon. On Monday, the first trading day after the crash, the company lost $12.7 billion in market value.

The disruptions raise the stakes for Boeing, which is typically able to wait out often-lengthy investigations into such fatal crashes. Boeing investigators have been dispatched to Addis Ababa, where an Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed Sunday, killing 157. Ethiopian officials have said they have located the plane's black boxes, devices that store key aircraft data and are crucial to any probe.

Still, it could take days to come up with even preliminary information that might guide investigators. Investigators still haven't concluded their probe of the other crash of a Boeing 737 MAX, operated by Indonesia's Lion Air, that plunged into the Java Sea last year, killing all 189 aboard. Similarities, including the plane type involved and the jets' sudden fall from the sky shortly after takeoff, have unnerved industry veterans.

In the Indonesian crash, investigators found the plane suffered unreliable sensor information before it went down, a problem Boeing has promised to fix with a software upgrade. Investigators also are probing the airline's maintenance of the plane and potential pilot errors. Lion Air has said the plane was well maintained. It is cooperating with that probe.

Investigators are expected to look into similarities between the Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air crashes. In the Indonesian incident, crew battled inaccurate sensor information, a cascade of warnings and an automatic flight-control system that repeatedly pushed down the nose of the plane during the 11 minutes from takeoff until the crash.

The Ethiopian Airlines flight disappeared from radar six minutes from takeoff, after contacting ground control about an unspecified problem and asking permission to return to the airport. CNN quoted Ethiopian Airlines Chief Executive Tewolde Gebremariam saying pilots reported flight-control problems before the crash.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Esayas Woldemariam, the airline's managing director, declined to specify what pilots had said to the tower. He said the carrier had put its pilots, including the one flying the plane that crashed Sunday, through extra training after the Indonesian accident. He didn't specify what training was provided.

Indonesian officials said Tuesday that they had asked to be involved in the Ethiopian Airlines probe and were awaiting a response from their Ethiopian counterparts.

The British Civil Aviation Authority cited a lack of information so far from the investigation into Sunday's crash, saying it had stopped "any commercial passenger flights from any operator arriving, departing or overlying U.K. airspace."

President Trump appeared to weigh in, complaining on Twitter that "airplanes are becoming far too complex to fly," without singling out Boeing or the 737 MAX. "Split second decisions are needed, and the complexity creates danger."

Mr. Trump spoke with Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg on Tuesday morning, according to a White House official, but no details about the conversation were immediately provided.

The White House didn't respond to questions about whether Mr. Trump believes the planes should be grounded.

Asked about the crashes in an interview on Fox News on Tuesday afternoon, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said: "We have to review and see what actually took place." She added: "We know that a lot of people in the industry have started to voice concerns about the amount of technology, taking the power out of the hands of the pilot. You saw the president talk about that in his tweets earlier today."

Several lawmakers, including Sen. Mitt Romney (R., Utah) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D., Calif.), also called for the planes to be grounded in the U.S. pending an investigation.

Some regulators signaled openness to returning the planes to the sky once they have been checked out. Indonesian Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said Tuesday that the MAX suspension should last no more than a week. "We will deploy teams to inspect the planes. If they don't find any [fault,] the planes can fly again," Mr. Sumadi told reporters in Central Java's capital of Semarang.

Write to Robert Wall at robert.wall@wsj.com and Matina Stevis-Gridneff at matina.stevis@wsj.com