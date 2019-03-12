Boeing : Crash Fallout Spreads as More 737 MAX Jets Are Idled -- 20th Update

By Robert Wall and Matina Stevis-Gridneff

Boeing Co.'s woes escalated as European aviation regulators joined Asian and Latin American authorities in grounding the 737 MAX jet, and lawmakers on Capitol Hill urged U.S. airlines to voluntarily park those planes after two deadly crashes of the aircraft in the past five months.

The crashes have raised questions about the plane's flight-control system. The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that in response to the first crash in October, Boeing is making a significant change to the software that controls a stall-prevention feature, and that change is more extensive than what many industry officials familiar with the discussions had anticipated.

Tuesday started with Australia, Malaysia and Singapore deciding to suspend the plane's operations, joining China, Indonesia and several carriers in Latin America. Then, European aviation regulators broke ranks with their U.S. counterparts and grounded the aircraft, forcing some planes to return to their departing airport midflight.

The suspensions marked an unusual departure for foreign regulators, who typically adhere to guidance from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration regarding American-built aircraft.

President Trump wrote Tuesday on Twitter that "airplanes are becoming far too complex to fly," without singling out Boeing or the 737 MAX. "Split second decisions are needed, and the complexity creates danger."

Mr. Trump spoke with Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg on Tuesday morning, according to a White House official. Mr. Muilenburg expressed confidence in the safety of the 737 MAX during the call, a person familiar with the matter said. The White House didn't respond to questions about whether Mr. Trump believes the planes should be grounded.

Several lawmakers, including Sen. Mitt Romney (R., Utah), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D., Calif.), called for the planes to be grounded in the U.S. pending a probe.

"It would make sense to ground the aircraft in the U.S. until we have a full report on what has been the cause of these last two crashes," Mr. Romney said.

Boeing has maintained the jet is safe to fly after Sunday's crash in Ethiopia and a crash of another 737 MAX 8 in Indonesia in October. The FAA reiterated Tuesday that the aircraft is safe. "Our review shows no systemic performance issues and provides no basis to order grounding the aircraft," the agency said. U.S. carriers, sticking by the FAA guidance, have said they have no plans to ground flights.

Shares in Boeing fell 6.2% Tuesday and are off over 11% this week. The company has lost more than $26 billion in market value since an Ethiopian Airlines plane went down on Sunday.

The U.K., France, Germany and Ireland all grounded the aircraft within about an hour of each other Tuesday. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency, the FAA's counterpart in Europe, later extended those bans to all of the EU. India grounded the MAX late Tuesday local time, and Canada said it was reviewing the situation and could ground the planes, too.

"I can't think of a situation where places like China and Australia and some airlines have acted unilaterally," said Paul Hayes, air-safety director at consulting firm Ascend.

European regulators, in particular, have long worked closely with U.S. counterparts, making their divergence from the FAA recommendations particularly notable.

The moves come amid a flood of social-media queries from passengers and a number of groups representing cockpit and cabin crew from around the world expressing worry over the jet's safety.

The groundings resulted in the bulk of the global MAX fleet, which totals more than 370, to be idled Tuesday and caused some disruption to air travel around the world. Two Turkish Airlines flights headed to the U.K. turned around midflight after Britain's regulator barred the jet from its airspace.

Olly Hatfield, a 47-year-old commodities analyst, thought he would be fine for his Turkish Airlines flight from London Gatwick to Istanbul. He checked ahead of time and thought he was booked on a different variety of the 737.

"I was sensitive to it," he said. It turns out, he was wrong, and he was slated to fly on a MAX, after all. After the U.K. grounding, Turkish Airlines rebooked him on a later flight, from Heathrow, a 90-minute car ride from Gatwick. Mr. Hatfield said he would continue trying to avoid the aircraft "until all the reputable aviation authorities had given the all clear."

Boeing repeated Tuesday that it has full confidence in the plane's safety, but added that "we understand that regulatory agencies and customers have made decisions that they believe are most appropriate for their home markets."

The company said it would continue to provide information to governments and carriers to help them return the planes to service.

Boeing investigators have been dispatched to Addis Ababa, where the Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed Sunday, killing 157. Ethiopian officials, who are leading the probe, have located the plane's black boxes, devices that store key aircraft data and are crucial to any investigation.

Still, it could take days to come up with even preliminary information that might guide investigators. Investigators still haven't concluded their probe of the other crash of a Boeing 737 MAX, operated by Indonesia's Lion Air. That plane plunged into the Java Sea last year, killing all 189 aboard. Similarities, including the plane type involved and the jets' sudden fall from the sky shortly after takeoff, have unnerved industry veterans.

In the Indonesian crash, investigators found the plane suffered unreliable sensor information before it went down, a problem Boeing has promised to fix with a software upgrade. Investigators also are probing the airline's maintenance of the plane and potential pilot errors. Lion Air has said the plane was well maintained. It is cooperating with that probe.

The Ethiopian Airlines flight disappeared from radar six minutes from takeoff, after contacting ground control about an unspecified problem and asking permission to return to the airport. CNN quoted Ethiopian Airlines Chief Executive Tewolde Gebremariam saying pilots reported flight-control problems before the crash.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Esayas Woldemariam, the airline's managing director, declined to specify what pilots had said to the tower. He said the carrier had put its pilots, including the one flying the plane that crashed Sunday, through extra training after the Indonesian accident. He didn't specify what training was provided.

Indonesian officials said Tuesday that they had asked to be involved in the Ethiopian Airlines probe and were awaiting a response from their Ethiopian counterparts.

