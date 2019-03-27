Log in
Boeing : DOT Secretary Says Making Safety Systems Optional on Boeing Jet 'Troubling'--Update

03/27/2019 | 05:13pm EDT

By Ted Mann

*Acting FAA Chief Defends Timing of Decision to Ground Boeing 737 MAX

*FAA Chief: 'Not A Single Case' in North America of Malfunction Believed to Cause Lion Air Crash

*FAA Chief: Pilot Confidence In 737 MAX Allowed Agency to Wait for More Data Before Grounding Plane

(Article below will update)

WASHINGTON -- Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao told lawmakers it was "troubling" that certain safety features were available as options rather than standard equipment on the Boeing 737 MAX, the new airliner that has suffered two fatal crashes in five months.

Ms. Chao's comments came Wednesday in response to two Democratic senators who asked whether the safety features, including alarms that would show a critical sensor was malfunctioning, should be required before planes could be allowed to fly.

"It is very questionable if these were safety-oriented additions why they were not part of the required template of measures that should go into an airplane," Ms. Chao said in an appearance before a subcommittee of the Senate Appropriations Committee. She was there to defend President Trump's proposed budget for the DOT, but she also took questions about the probes into the 737 MAX crashes.

Ms. Chao also praised the Federal Aviation Administration, but her remarks were the first tacit criticism of the FAA from the Trump administration, as legislative and criminal probes begin into the development of the airplane and the decision to certify the 737 MAX for passenger service

The FAA certified the airliner to enter service in March 2017. The first 737 MAX to crash -- a Lion Air jet that went down in Indonesia in October -- wasn't equipped with optional alarms that would have shown a critical external sensor wasn't functioning correctly, investigators have said.

The Transportation Department's inspector general is investigating the certification of the aircraft. Ms. Chao this week announced she had formed a special advisory committee to provide independent advice about the certification process, including what portions of the safety review are delegated to manufacturers like Boeing itself.

"As I've said I think it's troubling, that if it was a safety feature it was not included," Ms. Chao said, responding to a question from Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D., Calif.). Ms. Feinstein said she was planning to introduce legislation requiring that basic safety equipment be included standard in the sale of any new airliner.

Another Senate hearing was ongoing Wednesday on the crashes and the questions about the 737 MAX, a critical product for Boeing, which has been plunged into crisis by the two accidents.

Write to Ted Mann at ted.mann@wsj.com

