Boeing has pushed back the planned launch of a space taxi for NASA to August from April, though this reflects an accelerated plan to send a classified U.S. payload into orbit this summer, according to people familiar with the program. Boeing still hopes to launch American astronauts into space on its Crew Space Transportation (CST) vehicle by the end of the year. SpaceX sent its unscrewed test vehicle earlier this month. (doug.cameron.wsj.om)