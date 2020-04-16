Boeing : Delivers 500th AH-64E Apache Helicopter

MESA, Ariz., April 16, 2020 - Production, flight test and deliveries of the AH-64E Apache helicopter continue at the Boeing [NYSE: BA] site in Mesa, Arizona. With 500 AH-64E Apaches in service with the United States Army and defense forces around the world, the 'Echo' model provides enhanced performance; joint digital interoperability; situational awareness and survivability with reduced operational and support costs. First delivered in 2011, the AH-64E has been used in combat operations and peacekeeping efforts. Planned modernization of this multi-role combat helicopter ensures it is ready to fulfill operational requirements globally.
# # #
Contact:
Carole Thompson
Defense, Space & Security
Office: +1 480-891-2119
Mobile: +1 602-741-4802
carole.j.thompson@boeing.com
Jerry Drelling
Defense, Space & Security
Office: +1 703-872-4255
Mobile: +1 714-318-7594
jerry.a.drelling@boeing.com
Disclaimer
The Boeing Company published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 08:05:18 UTC