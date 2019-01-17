Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE) (BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Delivers First 787 Dreamliner for WestJet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 07:07pm EST

SEATTLE, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE:BA] today delivered the first of ten 787 Dreamliners to WestJet, marking the start of the airline's global expansion. Having long operated a fleet of Boeing single-aisle jets, WestJet will use the super-efficient, long-range 787-9 Dreamliner to profitably serve new international routes.

"Today's delivery marks a new chapter for WestJet," said Ed Sims, president and CEO of Calgary-based WestJet. "Boeing's 787 Dreamliner is one of the most technologically advanced aircraft ever flown and is the perfect platform for our transition to a global network carrier. We look forward to bringing Canadians to the world and the world to Canada in comfort and style."

This spring, WestJet will use the 787-9 – the longest-range Dreamliner that can fly 7,635 nautical miles (14,140km) – to offer the first-ever flight connecting Calgary and Dublin. The airline will also offer non-stop Dreamliner service between Calgary and London Gatwick and Calgary and Paris.

The 787 Dreamliner – the fastest-selling widebody jet in history with about 1,400 orders – allows airlines to reduce fuel use and emissions by 20 to 25 percent and serve far-away destinations. The combination of super fuel efficiency and long range has helped airlines save more than 30 billion pounds of fuel and open more than 210 non-stop routes.

WestJet's 787-9 will accommodate 320 passengers in a three-class configuration. The Dreamliner's passenger-pleasing interior, which includes large windows, lower-cabin altitude and smooth-ride technology, complements WestJet's all-new business cabin featuring the carrier's first lie-flat seats.

"We are excited to welcome our friends at WestJet to the Dreamliner family. The airline has achieved impressive growth with the Boeing 737 and will now use the 787's unmatched performance and passenger comforts to profitably launch a new 'global era'," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales & Marketing for The Boeing Company.

In preparation for its new Dreamliners, WestJet recently added digital solutions powered by Boeing AnalytX, to optimize its operations. These include Airplane Health Management, which provides predictive analytics to optimize WestJet's 787 fleet operations, as well as Toolbox, which delivers real-time information for technicians to quickly resolve maintenance issues and keep airlines on schedule.

Contact: 
Paul Bergman
Boeing Communications
+1 (206) 724-7292
paul.r.bergman2@boeing.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-delivers-first-787-dreamliner-for-westjet-300780643.html

SOURCE Boeing


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
07:07pBOEING : Delivers First 787 Dreamliner for WestJet
PR
08:05aBOEING : Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Addresses Global Aviation Summit in..
AQ
03:35aEmirates Cuts Sydney-Bangkok, Reduces Perth-Dubai
AQ
01/16Garuda Indonesia, Lion Air to explore joint ventures for aircraft maintenance..
RE
01/16Boeing-Lockheed's Vulcan rocket design 'nearly fully mature'
RE
01/16BOEING : United Airlines Announce Repeat Orders for 737 MAX and 777
PU
01/16BOEING : Norwegian Air's ongoing nightmare in Iran
AQ
01/16Embraer warns of little or no profit in next two years
RE
01/16BOEING : CFO Smith to Speak at Cowen Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference ..
PR
01/16Airbus open to fighter plane assembly plant in Quebec
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.