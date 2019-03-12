Log in
Boeing Down Over 5% Amid Crash Fallout, 737 MAX Jets Grounding -- Data Talk

0
03/12/2019 | 11:49am EDT

Boeing Co. (BA) is currently at $377.47, down $22.54 or 5.63%

-- Would be lowest close since Jan. 29, 2019, when it closed at $364.91

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Oct. 29, 2018, when it fell 6.59%

-- Earlier Tuesday, British aviation regulators broke ranks with their U.S. counterparts, grounding Boeing's 737 MAX jet and ordering it out of British airspace. The U.K. move came after other aviation-safety authorities, including in Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and Oman, and specific carriers in several Latin American countries, grounded the plane, following Sunday's Ethiopian Airlines crash

-- Currently down six of the past seven days

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 10.67% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch since the two days ending June 24, 2009 when it fell 11.9%

-- Subtracted 152.83 points from the DJIA so far today

-- Down 14.2% month-to-date

-- Up 17.04% year-to-date

-- Down 14.33% from its all-time closing high of $440.62 on March 1, 2019

-- Up 11.46% from 52 weeks ago (March 13, 2018), when it closed at $338.67

-- Traded as low as $377.00

-- Down 5.75% at today's intraday low

-- Worst performer in the DJIA today

-- Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Fourth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 11:21:27 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 11.06% 373.64 Delayed Quote.22.63%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -6.49% 373.5875 Delayed Quote.31.02%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.24% 25586.37 Delayed Quote.9.96%
NASDAQ 100 0.65% 7211.781445 Delayed Quote.10.83%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.53% 7600.689478 Delayed Quote.11.65%
S&P 500 0.44% 2795.92 Delayed Quote.11.03%
