Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Embraer C-390 Millennium JV to be Called Boeing Embraer-Defense

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 08:39am EST

By Michael Dabaie

Boeing and Embraer SA said their joint venture to develop new markets for the C-390 Millennium multi-mission airlift and air mobility aircraft will be called Boeing Embraer-Defense.

Embraer will have 51% ownership of Boeing Embraer-Defense, with Boeing holding the remaining 49%.

The C-390 Millennium partnership is one of two planned joint ventures between the companies.

Boeing Brasil-Commercial will be a joint venture for the commercial aviation operations of Embraer, with 80% owned by Boeing and 20% owned by Embraer. Both joint ventures remain subject to regulatory approval and the companies said they expect their transaction to close in early 2020.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.15% 371.68 Delayed Quote.15.25%
EMBRAER S.A. -0.46% 17.29 End-of-day quote.-19.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
08:39aTurkey's SunExpress orders an additional 10 Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes
RE
08:39aBOEING : Embraer C-390 Millennium JV to be Called Boeing Embraer-Defense
DJ
08:25aBOEING : EGYPTAIR Adds More Boeing 787s to Fleet as Dreamliners Deliver 23% Fuel..
PU
07:23aQANTAS AIRWAYS : Centenary celebrations take off as direct london-sydney researc..
AQ
06:48aAIRBUS : Books Bittersweet $16 Billion Deal With Emirates
DJ
06:44aBOEING : SunExpress Sign Order for 10 Additional 737 MAX Airplanes
PR
06:29aBoeing close to winning order for 737 MAX from Turkey's SunExpress - sources
RE
06:25aTHE LATEST : SunExpress to buy 10 of troubled 737-8 Max jets
AQ
06:09aAIRBUS : Books Bittersweet $16 Billion Deal With Emirates
DJ
04:52aBOEING : and EGYPTAIR MAINTENANCE & ENGINEERING Sign MRO Service Agreement, Supp..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 80 580 M
EBIT 2019 2 006 M
Net income 2019 1 851 M
Debt 2019 17 249 M
Yield 2019 2,15%
P/E ratio 2019 129x
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,81x
EV / Sales2020 1,76x
Capitalization 209 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 386,64  $
Last Close Price 371,68  $
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Calhoun Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)15.25%209 178
AIRBUS SE62.46%117 157
DASSAULT AVIATION4.21%11 581
TEXTRON2.33%10 742
AVICOPTER PLC15.69%3 635
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 262
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group