Boeing : Embraer C-390 Millennium JV to be Called Boeing Embraer-Defense

By Michael Dabaie

Boeing and Embraer SA said their joint venture to develop new markets for the C-390 Millennium multi-mission airlift and air mobility aircraft will be called Boeing Embraer-Defense.

Embraer will have 51% ownership of Boeing Embraer-Defense, with Boeing holding the remaining 49%.

The C-390 Millennium partnership is one of two planned joint ventures between the companies.

Boeing Brasil-Commercial will be a joint venture for the commercial aviation operations of Embraer, with 80% owned by Boeing and 20% owned by Embraer. Both joint ventures remain subject to regulatory approval and the companies said they expect their transaction to close in early 2020.

