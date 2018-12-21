Log in
BOEING COMPANY (THE) (BA)
  Report  
Boeing-Embraer's Proposed Joint Venture Hits Legal Hurdle in Brazil -- 2nd Update

12/21/2018 | 02:33am CET

By Maria Armental

A Brazilian federal judge again sought to block Boeing Co.'s (BA) proposed takeover of Embraer SA's (ERG, EMBR3.BR) commercial jetliner business, citing Brazil's national and military interests.

A similar challenge this month was reversed on appeal. Embraer said in a statement it also plans to appeal the latest decision.

Under the terms of an agreement that was first announced in July, Chicago-based Boeing would take an 80% stake in Embraer's commercial airplane and services business, and control 51% of the joint venture.

Embraer would have the right to force Boeing to buy the remaining 20% stake over the next decade.

The deal requires approval from Brazil's government, which has a so-called golden share in Embraer that gives it veto power over any such transaction.

In a preliminary decision that was issued Wednesday, Brazilian federal judge Victorio Giuzio Neto again questioned the proposed deal and pointed to a similar move U.S. officials took in thwarting Broadcom Ltd.'s hostile bid for Qualcomm Inc. over national security concerns.

The judge called the Boeing-Embraer venture an uneven relationship that couldn't be carried out without compromising national interests.

Boeing declined to comment on the matter.

--Andrew Tangel contributed to this article.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -2.03% 313.05 Delayed Quote.6.15%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -5.27% 308.8 Delayed Quote.29.12%
EMBRAER 0.00% 20.35 End-of-day quote.6.25%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 99 747 M
EBIT 2018 11 006 M
Net income 2018 10 009 M
Debt 2018 4 414 M
Yield 2018 2,15%
P/E ratio 2018 18,72
P/E ratio 2019 15,87
EV / Sales 2018 1,86x
EV / Sales 2019 1,75x
Capitalization 181 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 418 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Kenneth M. Duberstein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)6.15%181 468
AIRBUS SE5.06%77 166
TEXTRON-13.52%11 468
DASSAULT AVIATION-7.54%11 369
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD12.41%3 710
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 642
