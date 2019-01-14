Log in
Boeing : Embraer says cash position from Boeing deal still to be determined

01/14/2019 | 06:04am EST
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer said in a securities filing on Monday that its cash boost from a potential sale of 80 percent of its commercial aviation business to Boeing is still to be determined.

Embraer had previously said it expected the cash boost to be about $1 billion (£778.8 million).

Boeing has agreed to pay $4.2 billion to the Brazilian planemaker, in a tie-up that has been approved by Brazil's government but still needs approval from Embraer shareholders.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Mark Potter)

Stocks treated in this article : Boeing Company (The), Embraer
