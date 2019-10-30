Boeing : Employee Flagged Concerns About 737 MAX Sensors, Email Shows

By Ted Mann, Andy Pasztor and Andrew Tangel

WASHINGTON -- Internal records show a Boeing Co. employee was concerned about the risk of relying on a single sensor to trigger a new flight-control system on the company's 737 MAX, years before problems with the sensors and the system brought down two of the airliners.

The so-called "angle of attack" sensor measures the angle of the plane's nose and tells the system to push it down if the aircraft is at risk of stalling. But if that single sensor malfunctioned, the system had no backup and could force the plane into a nosedive -- as investigators now believe it did in both cases, with catastrophic consequences.

"Are we vulnerable to single [angle-of-attack] failures with [the system's] implementation or is there some checking that occurs?" a Boeing employee asked in an email from December 2015, nearly three years before the first crash.

The email was among a series of documents released at a hearing of the House Transportation Committee on Wednesday. Among the others was a stark warning in another email from a veteran production manager in one of Boeing's factories.

In that second email, the manager warned that Boeing was straining its workforce too much in its haste to ramp up production of the 737 MAX, and urged higher-ups to order a temporary halt to production.

"Frankly right now, my internal warning bells are going off," the manager wrote in the email, which was sent four months before the first crash, in Indonesia in October 2018. "And for the first time in my life, I'm sorry to say that I'm hesitant about putting my family on a Boeing airplane."

The email, sent to the general manager of the MAX program, warned of schedule pressures and an exhausted workforce on the company's assembly line. Urging a temporary halt in production, the manager wrote: "I know this would take a lot of planning, but the alternative of rushing the build is far riskier."

Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said the writer had also sent the complaints to him directly in a note, and that he had answered them. Boeing didn't lower its production rate in response to the concerns, Mr. Muilenburg said.

The production manager quit Boeing "because his concerns weren't being addressed," said Rep. Peter DeFazio (D., Ore.), chairman of the House committee.

The correspondence has prompted questions from some members of Congress about whether pressures to ensure the commercial success of a critical new plane led Boeing to compromise on safety.

"You have a systemic problem in your company," Rep. John Garamendi (D., Calif.) told Mr. Muilenburg during the hearing. "You're driving profit. You're not driving quality, and you're sure as heck not driving safety."

"Our business model is safe airplanes," Mr. Muilenburg replied. He added, "The only sustainable business model for our company is safety."

The congressional inquiry was triggered by the crashes of two 737 MAX jets -- Lion Air Flight 610, which plunged into the Java Sea in October 2018, and the March 2019 crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302. The two disasters together killed 346 people.

The airliner, Boeing's newest, remains grounded world-wide as the company works on changes to the flight control system and prepares to convince regulators it is safe to return to the skies.

Accident investigators have said a factor in each crash was the triggering of the flight-control system, known as MCAS, based on faulty information from the lone angle-of-attack sensor.

House investigators also found documents that suggest Boeing realized that the reaction time of pilots to the activation of the MCAS system could be critical.

"A typical reaction time was observed to be approximately 4 seconds," a June 11, 2018 Boeing memo said. "A slow reaction time scenario (>10 seconds) found the failure to be catastrophic due to the inability to arrest the airplane overspeed."

Mr. DeFazio sharply criticized Mr. Muilenburg at Wednesday's hearing, and said the documents helped demonstrate a "lack of candor" at Boeing -- both in its failure to alert pilots to the existence of the new flight-control system before the crashes occurred, and in its initial disclosures of the internal concerns about the system after the first plane went down.

"There are a lot of unanswered questions that we need to get to the bottom of," Mr. DeFazio said.

Within days after the Lion Air flight went down, Boeing had identified MCAS as the likely cause and began working on a software fix, John Hamilton, chief engineer for Boeing's commercial jet unit, testified Wednesday.

Mr. Hamilton also told the panel that in the same time frame, once the company determined the Lion Air crew's response to the MCAS misfire differed markedly from the company's design assumptions, Boeing realized it had to change pilot manuals.

Mr. DeFazio said commercial pressures to keep costs lower for customers and preserve market share may have led Boeing to cut corners in the development of the MAX, including by failing to require new training for the MCAS flight-control system that led to the two crashes.

"I've talked to a lot of pissed-off pilots," Mr. DeFazio said, adding that they felt uninformed about MCAS. "How can we be the backup if we don't know something is going to take over our plane?'"

Despite hundreds of thousands of pages of Boeing documents collected by the panel, the hearing offered scant new information about Boeing's activities during a key period, the nearly five months between the crashes.

Facing questioning in the Senate on Tuesday, Mr. Muilenberg acknowledged to senators that he had been briefed on internal concerns about the control system after the first MAX crash.

Boeing faces an overarching question as it responds to lawmakers, regulators and lawsuits: could a more urgent response to the first crash have saved the lives of the 157 who died on the second plane?

The CEO has been contrite. "We have work to do," Mr. Muilenburg said Wednesday, "to restore the public's trust."

Boeing is also playing defense against newly skeptical lawmakers who question whether federal safety regulators have ceded too much authority to plane makers to check the reliability of their own designs.

"What we have now went too far," said Rep. Rick Larsen (D., Wash.), who chairs a key aviation subcommittee and also represents a district that includes Boeing's massive factory in Everett, Wash., which employs thousands of workers.

Lawmakers in both parties have also questioned whether the Federal Aviation Administration has grown too cozy with Boeing, the world's largest airplane maker and one of the nation's most important industrial companies.

Mr. DeFazio for some two decades has been an outspoken critic of what he views as often passive air-safety regulators catering to industry pressures. Mr. DeFazio has called the FAA's actions between the two crashes "totally inadequate," adding "it did not express any level of urgency."

On Wednesday, Mr. DeFazio and others focused attention on Boeing's cost-cutting efforts and schedule pressure, and whether they resulted in hasty or ill-advised design decisions on the MAX.

The dual MAX crashes have highlighted major shortcomings in decades-old engineering assumptions -- shared by regulators and manufacturers -- that average airline pilots are able to respond within four seconds to many types of in-flight emergencies. That was the standard applicable to the MAX's design, but it wasn't verified in actual simulator sessions with typical airline pilots.

Now, with regulators and safety experts rethinking the validity of that pilot-reaction guideline, Mr. Muilenburg told lawmakers, "we do believe we need to take a look at those long-standing industry assumptions."

Already, the FAA has said it is working through such a reassessment and intends to set future pilot-reaction standards based on real-world conditions and the huge variations in pilot training and experience levels across different parts of the globe.

Write to Ted Mann at ted.mann@wsj.com, Andy Pasztor at andy.pasztor@wsj.com and Andrew Tangel at Andrew.Tangel@wsj.com