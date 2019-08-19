Boeing : Employees Community Fund and 787 Dreamliner help "Dreams Take Flight"

Since 1948, the Employees Community Fund of Boeing (ECF) has funded approximately $1 billion to local communities across the United States. By pooling their funds, Boeing employees and retirees have been able to maximize their impact to nonprofits in 20 chapters across the United States. Now Boeing's community-building employees are being recognized in a whole new way.

The 787 program is certifying the largest full-body decal ever tested on a composite aircraft. If certified, the technology will offer airline customers new opportunities to promote their brand on the 787 Dreamliner through the creative use of photographs, complex multicolor graphics, logos, and various specific finishes with the same durability as paint.

'For us, choosing a livery design to test was easy - our employees that donate to the Employees Community Fund inspire us, and we wanted to do something special for them,' said Brad Zaback, vice president and general manager for the 787 program.

While the decal was being applied, a few employees that are involved with ECF got a first look at the special pink and purple livery, and shared their personal connections to the ECF, which is owned and managed by Boeing employees.

'For more than 70 years, our employees have helped better their communities through ECF,' said John Blazey, vice president of Boeing Global Engagement. 'ECF is our most popular employee giving program, and I'm excited to see it positioned for continued success.'

Watch the video to see first-look reactions of the special 787.