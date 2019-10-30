Boeing : Employees Flagged Concerns About 737 MAX, Production Pressures--Update

By Ted Mann, Andy Pasztor and Andrew Tangel

Lawmakers looking into Boeing Co.'s grounded 737 MAX jet fleet portrayed a corporate culture in which senior managers seemingly ignored alarm bells over safety, and as a House panel pressed the company's chief executive about whether he did enough before or after two crashes that cost 346 lives and sparked the biggest crisis in the plane maker's modern history.

Throughout a six-hour hearing Wednesday, legislators and their staff unveiled a raft of internal documents that painted the fullest picture yet of design errors that contributed to the two crashes, and what they described as of management's disregard for safety warnings from subordinates. The documents and testimony from senior Boeing executives also highlighted the intense commercial pressure that played into some of management's decisions when it came to balancing safety and production demands.

As a result of the congressional scrutiny, including a Senate committee hearing Tuesday, the Chicago-based aerospace company is increasingly on the defensive as lawmakers, criminal investigators and various federal watchdogs ramp up separate probes.

Appearing before the House Transportation Committee on Wednesday, Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg heard from at-times emotional and angry lawmakers who demanded that he take personal responsibility for the fatal accidents and pointed to what they said was a $15 million bonus he received as part of his annual compensation after the first jet went down in Indonesia in October 2018. Mr. Muilenburg resisted calls by some lawmakers for his resignation.

"Are you taking a cut in pay?" Rep. Steve Cohen (D., Tenn.) asked. "Is anybody at Boeing taking a cut or working for free to try to rectify this problem, like the Japanese would do?"

"It's not about the money for me," Mr. Muilenburg responded. He said it was up to Boeing's board to set his compensation. Repeatedly stating that his modest rural Iowa upbringing taught him not to run away from a big challenge, Mr. Muilenburg said he wanted to see Boeing through the 737 MAX crisis while also taking responsibility for the company's mistakes.

"I am accountable," he said. "I am responsible."

Mr. Muilenburg also indicated that given information that has recently come to light, he would have responded differently after the October 2018 crash of Lion Air Flight 610. "If we knew what we know now, we would have grounded [the MAX fleet] immediately after Lion Air," he said. "If we could have saved one life, we would have done it."

The documents released Wednesday cast a harsh spotlight on Boeing's culture, raising fresh skepticism among lawmakers about its engineering and manufacturing decision-making -- even beyond the company's missteps in designing a 737 MAX flight-control system that led to the two crashes.

In one email revealed by the House panel on Wednesday, a Boeing employee expressed concern about the risk of relying on a single sensor to trigger the new system, known as MCAS, nearly three years before problems with the sensors and the system brought down the Lion Air flight.

The so-called angle-of-attack sensor measures the angle of the plane's nose and tells the system to push it down if the aircraft is at risk of stalling. But if that single sensor malfunctioned, the system had no backup and could force the plane into a nosedive -- as investigators now believe it did in both the Lion Air crash in Indonesia and the crash less than five months later of an Ethiopian Airlines MAX jet -- with catastrophic consequences.

"Are we vulnerable to single [angle-of-attack] failures with [the system's] implementation or is there some checking that occurs?" a Boeing employee asked in an email from December 2015.

John Hamilton, the top engineer in Boeing's commercial airliner unit who testified alongside Mr. Muilenburg, said the email "highlights our engineers do raise questions, in an open culture," adding engineers followed a thorough process before opting for a single sensor.

In another email, a senior Boeing 737 production manager warned that the company was straining its workforce too much in its haste to ramp up production. The manager sent the email four months before the first crash in October 2018.

"Frankly right now, my internal warning bells are going off," the manager wrote in the email. "And for the first time in my life, I'm sorry to say that I'm hesitant about putting my family on a Boeing airplane."

He warned of schedule pressures and an exhausted workforce on the company's assembly line. Urging a temporary halt in production, the manager wrote: "I know this would take a lot of planning, but the alternative of rushing the build is far riskier."

Mr. Muilenburg responded that the company took seriously the concerns of the veteran employee, now retired, and took a number of actions, including setting up "some additional quality checkpoints" throughout the factory. The CEO said the employee also sent the complaints to him directly, and that he had answered. Mr. Muilenburg didn't spell out his response to the employee, but told the committee: "We did not change the production rate."

The production manager quit Boeing "because his concerns weren't being addressed," said Rep. Peter DeFazio (D., Ore.), chairman of the House committee.

Several new details emerged in Boeing documents on Wednesday, including:

-- A June 11, 2018, document highlighting how if pilots took longer than 10 seconds to react to an MCAS misfire -- just six seconds beyond the typical reaction time Boeing observed -- the results could be catastrophic.

-- A June 11, 2018, document suggesting MCAS didn't fit design requirements set by Boeing aerodynamic engineers, including that the system "not interfere with dive recovery."

-- A Nov. 8, 2012, document showing an earlier cockpit alert specific to MCAS failures that Mr. Hamilton said engineers later incorporated into another feature.

-- A Dec. 17, 2018, company presentation to the Federal Aviation Administration -- before the second MAX crash -- calling the cockpit emergency experienced in the first crash "potentially catastrophic" but noting crew training should lead pilots to respond appropriately.

The documents also make clear that even rank-and-file employees felt the pressure on Boeing to deliver for investors -- by winning orders and ramping up production of the MAX to meet aggressive targets -- and that concerns that the pressure could hurt plane safety were relayed to Mr. Muilenburg himself.

Despite hundreds of thousands of pages of Boeing documents collected by the panel, the hearing offered scant new information about Boeing's activities during a key period, the nearly five months between the crashes.

The dual MAX crashes have highlighted major shortcomings in decades-old engineering assumptions -- shared by regulators and manufacturers -- that average airline pilots are able to respond within four seconds to many types of in-flight emergencies. That was the standard applicable to the MAX's design, but it wasn't verified in actual simulator sessions with typical airline pilots.

Now, with regulators and safety experts rethinking the validity of that pilot-reaction guideline, Mr. Muilenburg told lawmakers, "we do believe we need to take a look at those longstanding industry assumptions."

Already, the FAA has said it is working through such a reassessment and intends to set future pilot-reaction standards based on real-world conditions and the huge variations in pilot training and experience levels across different parts of the globe.

