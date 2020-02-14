Log in
BOEING COMPANY (THE)

News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Engineering/Technical Union in Tentative Labor Pact Extension

02/14/2020 | 06:27am EST

By Colin Kellaher

Boeing Co. said it reached a tentative agreement with a union covering roughly 18,000 engineering and technical employees on a four-year contract extension through 2026.

The Chicago aerospace giant said the executive board of the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace union has endorsed the offer, which will be put up for a vote by the members, nearly all of whom are in Washington and Oregon.

The current contract is set to expire in 2022.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

