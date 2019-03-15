Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Ethiopia plane crash investigation team arrives in Paris

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 04:19am EDT

NAIROBI (Reuters) - An Ethiopian team investigating the crash of flight ET302, which killed 157 people, has arrived in Paris, where the aircraft's black boxes are being examined, the airline said in a tweet on Friday.

"The Ethiopian delegation led by the chief investigator of Accident Investigation Bureau has arrived in the French Safety Investigation (BEA) facilities and the investigation process has started in Paris," Ethiopian Airlines tweeted.

France's air accident investigation agency released pictures on Thursday of the two 'black boxes' whose data investigators will analyse to determine what caused Sunday's crash. The plane plunged into a field minutes after take-off.

The crash-proof housing on the data recorder appeared to be intact but the voice recorder, which should have picked up the conversations between the pilots and between the pilots and air traffic controllers, appeared damaged at one side.

Nations around the world, including an initially reluctant United States, have suspended the Boeing 737 MAX 8 models in operation. Since the model is relatively new, only 371 such planes were flying, but another nearly 5,000 MAXs are on order, meaning the financial implications are huge.

(Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Kim Coghill and Peter Graff)

By George Obulutsa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
04:19aBOEING : Ethiopia plane crash investigation team arrives in Paris
RE
04:19aFrench investigators start black box data review from Ethiopia crash
RE
03:36aBOEING : What we know about Boeing 737 MAX crash and what comes next
RE
03:35aIRAN CLOSES ITS AIRSPACE TO BOEING 7 : news agency
RE
03:33aBOEING : Flyer safety again to the fore 
AQ
03:10aBOEING : Japan's ANA monitors Boeing crisis amid pending 737 Max order
AQ
02:39aETHIOPIAN CRASH INVESTIGATORS FIND P : sources
RE
01:17aExplainer - How to read an aircraft's black box
RE
01:17aBOEING : Malaysia Airlines currently reviewing order for 25 Boeing 737 MAX aircr..
RE
01:17aBOEING : Indonesia to speed up release of Lion Air crash report - safety agency ..
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 886 M
Net income 2019 12 533 M
Debt 2019 6 109 M
Yield 2019 2,16%
P/E ratio 2019 16,86
P/E ratio 2020 14,91
EV / Sales 2019 1,95x
EV / Sales 2020 1,82x
Capitalization 211 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 437 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)16.94%210 909
AIRBUS SE39.35%102 702
DASSAULT AVIATION16.61%13 293
TEXTRON13.85%12 244
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD7.42%4 196
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 101
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.