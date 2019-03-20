Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Ethiopia to lead next stage of cockpit data source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 01:49pm EDT

PARIS (Reuters) - Ethiopian investigators will lead the crucial next stage of cockpit data analysis from the Boeing 737 MAX that crashed outside Addis Ababa with U.S. and French support, a person familiar with the investigation said.

The decision means control of the vital data will stay in Addis Ababa where U.S. and European regulators and investigators, as well as manufacturer Boeing, are providing technical assistance.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Leigh Thomas)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
01:49pBOEING : Ethiopia to lead next stage of cockpit data source
RE
01:45pBOEING : British Airways To Pamper Customers
AQ
01:20pInside U.S. Airlines' Decisions to Keep Flying the 737 MAX
DJ
11:55aWith 737 MAX grounded, airlines face daily scheduling challenges
RE
11:37aBOEING : names leadership for new joint venture with Embraer
RE
11:21aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Google, Nissan, Moncler, Boeing
10:48aBOEING : Indonesia crash revelations raise pressure on Ethiopia investigation
RE
10:34aEXCLUSIVE - LION AIR PILOTS SCOURED : sources
RE
10:13aBOEING : Factbox - What we know about Boeing 737 MAX crash and what comes next
RE
10:08aBOEING : Ethiopia Fast Tracks Boeing 737 MAX Crash Probe
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 886 M
Net income 2019 12 533 M
Debt 2019 6 109 M
Yield 2019 2,16%
P/E ratio 2019 16,86
P/E ratio 2020 14,91
EV / Sales 2019 1,95x
EV / Sales 2020 1,82x
Capitalization 211 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 437 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)15.79%210 794
AIRBUS SE41.73%104 838
DASSAULT AVIATION16.86%13 337
TEXTRON13.13%12 167
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 290
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD6.60%4 113
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.