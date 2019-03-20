Boeing : Ethiopia to lead next stage of cockpit data source
03/20/2019 | 01:49pm EDT
PARIS (Reuters) - Ethiopian investigators will lead the crucial next stage of cockpit data analysis from the Boeing 737 MAX that crashed outside Addis Ababa with U.S. and French support, a person familiar with the investigation said.
The decision means control of the vital data will stay in Addis Ababa where U.S. and European regulators and investigators, as well as manufacturer Boeing, are providing technical assistance.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Leigh Thomas)