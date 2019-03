*Analysis of Black Boxes of Crashed Ethiopian Airlines Flight Showed 'Clear Similarities' With Crashed Lion Air Flight -- Ethiopian Transport Minister

*Data from ET302 Black Boxes Has Been Validated by Ethiopian, U.S. Investigators -- Minister

*Investigators Were Able to Recover All Relevant Data from ET302 Black Boxes -- Minister

*Preliminary Report on Crash to Be Released Within 30 Days -- Minister

(More to come)