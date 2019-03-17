Boeing : Ethiopian Airlines Black Boxes Showed 'Clear Similarities' With Lion Air Crash

By Gabriele Steinhauser and Robert Wall

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia -- Data retrieved from the black boxes of a crashed Ethiopian Airlines plane was similar to that from the Lion Air flight that plunged into the Java Sea in October, Ethiopia's transport minister said Sunday, adding to the pressure on aircraft Boeing Co.

"Clear similarities were noted between Ethiopian Air Flight 302 and Indonesian Lion Air Flight 610, which will be the subject of further study during the investigation," Transport Minister Dagmawit Moges said. Both flights were on Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

Ms. Moges declined to give details of the similarities that had been identified, including whether Boeing's new anti-stalling software that has been associated with the Lion Air flight had been activated. She spoke after French air accident investigations bureau BEA had sent the data from both the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder to Ethiopian authorities.

Investigators from both Ethiopia and the U.S National Transportation Safety Board have validated the data, she said, and a preliminary report on the accident will be published within 30 days.

