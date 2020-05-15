Boeing : Ethiopian Airlines Expects Settlement With Boeing by End of June --Reuters

--Ethiopian Airlines' chief executive said the carrier expects to reach a settlement by the end of June with Boeing Co. over a March 2019 crash, Reuters reported Friday.

--According to the report, Tewolde Gebremariam said: "By the end of June, which is the end of our fiscal year, we should have something...meaning compensation."

--In March 2019, a Boeing 737 MAX operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed six minutes after take-off, resulting in 157 deaths, the report said.

--Boeing couldn't immediately be reached for comment, Reuters said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-boeing-737max-ethiopian/ethiopian-airlines-sees-crash-settlement-with-boeing-by-end-june-idUSKBN22R1XA?il=0

