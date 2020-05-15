Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Ethiopian Airlines Expects Settlement With Boeing by End of June --Reuters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 01:16pm EDT

--Ethiopian Airlines' chief executive said the carrier expects to reach a settlement by the end of June with Boeing Co. over a March 2019 crash, Reuters reported Friday.

--According to the report, Tewolde Gebremariam said: "By the end of June, which is the end of our fiscal year, we should have something...meaning compensation."

--In March 2019, a Boeing 737 MAX operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed six minutes after take-off, resulting in 157 deaths, the report said.

--Boeing couldn't immediately be reached for comment, Reuters said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-boeing-737max-ethiopian/ethiopian-airlines-sees-crash-settlement-with-boeing-by-end-june-idUSKBN22R1XA?il=0

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
01:46pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow edge lower on trade war fears, virus w..
RE
01:38pU.S. moves to cut Huawei off from global chip suppliers as China eyes retalia..
RE
01:25pTODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Setting New Driving Hours; FedEx's Retail Limits; Fre..
DJ
01:16pBOEING : Ethiopian Airlines Expects Settlement With Boeing by End of June --Reut..
DJ
01:13pEthiopian Airlines sees Boeing 737 MAX compensation deal by end-June
RE
01:12pEthiopian Airlines sees Boeing 737 MAX compensation deal by end-June
RE
12:22pU.S. Moves to Cut Off Chip Supplies to Huawei -- 3rd Update
DJ
12:16pU.S. moves to cut off Huawei from chip suppliers
RE
11:19aBOEING : Names Delaney to Lead Confident Travel Initiative; Boeing will unite wi..
AQ
10:12aU.S. Moves to Cut Off Chip Supplies to Huawei -- 2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 68 374 M
EBIT 2020 -969 M
Net income 2020 -1 390 M
Debt 2020 33 635 M
Yield 2020 1,01%
P/E ratio 2020 -48,0x
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,50x
EV / Sales2021 1,05x
Capitalization 69 141 M
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 192,95 $
Last Close Price 122,52 $
Spread / Highest target 259%
Spread / Average Target 57,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-62.39%69 141
AIRBUS SE-61.77%42 161
DASSAULT AVIATION-45.04%5 776
TEXTRON-46.26%5 453
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.0.00%4 150
AVICOPTER PLC-0.99%3 730
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group