Boeing : Ethiopian Airlines Jet Crashes En Route to -2

Ethiopian placed its 737 MAX 8 order in 2014. Mr. Gebremariam said it was part of a plan to turn Ethiopian into the leading airline group in Africa.

The crash is the worst for Ethiopian Airlines, topping the 125 lives lost in a hijacking in 1996, according to Aviation Safety Network data. The carrier's latest fatal accident occurred nine years ago, when a Boeing 737-800 crashed near Beirut, killing all 90 people on the aircraft. Accident investigators said the crew lost control of the plane.

The airline is state-owned, but Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed last year said he intended to partly privatize the airline in a push to liberalize key state assets, alongside other major state-owned enterprises.

--

Yohannes Anberbir

, Andy Pasztor, Alison Sider and Ben Otto contributed to this article.

Write to Matina Stevis-Gridneff at matina.stevis@wsj.com, Robert Wall at robert.wall@wsj.com and Andrew Tangel at Andrew.Tangel@wsj.com