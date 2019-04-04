Boeing : Ethiopian Initial Probe Blame 737 MAX Flight-Control System -- 2nd Update

By Alexandra Wexler and Robert Wall

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia -- Air accident investigators faulted a flight control feature on a Boeing Co. 737 MAX flown by Ethiopia Airlines that crashed in March, raising pressure on Boeing to fix the problem.

Ethiopian authorities, in a preliminary crash probe released Thursday, said the crew followed approved emergency procedures but couldn't save the plane. They said Boeing should review the plane's flight-control system and authorities should validate the changes before allowing the global MAX fleet, which was grounded after the crash, to return to service.

The stall-prevention feature, known as MCAS, has been the subject of intense scrutiny since another deadly crash of a 737 MAX in Indonesia last year. In early findings into that crash, investigators found a faulty sensor caused the system to mistakenly push down the jets nose -- and that pilots weren't able to take corrective action in time to avoid a crash. A similar sequence of events unfolded in the Ethiopian Airlines accident that killed all 157 people aboard.

The public findings Thursday of the Ethiopian preliminary report -- which can change in subsequent examinations -- puts the ball in Boeing's court in terms of next steps fixing the system and defending the future safety of the jet.

A Boeing spokesman said the company will review the report's findings and comment further later. The company since last year has been working on a fix to improve how MCAS operates.

Ethiopia is leading the probe aided by international experts, including from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and Boeing.

Similarities between that flight and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, which crashed on March 10, after takeoff from Addis Ababa, led investigators to suspect an MCAS issue as well and forced the grounding of the aircraft around the world.

In recent weeks, people familiar with the probe said the investigation had determined MCAS had been activated on the Ethiopian Air flight, and that pilots took correct action in trying to manually override the system. When that didn't work, they switched the system back on. The plane crashed six minutes after takeoff.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that accident investigators had preliminarily concluded the MCAS, or the so-called automatic maneuvering characteristics augmentation system, was triggered by a faulty sensor. That caused the plane's flight-control computer to erroneously believe the plane was at risk of stalling and pushed the jet's nose down. Pilots turned off the system but turned it back on when they couldn't regain control of the plane, investigators have found.

A key question for investigators remains why the pilots' action to circumvent the system -- apparently according to procedures endorsed by Boeing -- didn't work in preventing the crash. Boeing has said after the Indonesian crash, such actions would work.

The initial sequence of events in the Ethiopia crash closely match the findings of Indonesian air accident investigators probing the Oct. 29 loss of another MAX that killed all 189 passengers and crew. In that accident, though, crew failed to disable to faulty anti-stall system that repeatedly pushed the plane's nose down before the aircraft plunged at high speed into the Java Sea.

Boeing's fleet of more than 370 MAX planes were grounded globally after the crash in Ethiopia over safety concerns. The U.S. plane maker has said it has developed a fix to the stall prevention system and is recommending changes in how pilots are trained to operate the MAX.

The U.S. Department of Justice and others are investigating whether Boeing provided incomplete or misleading information to win the safety approval for the plane. Congress last week also kicked off hearings that will examine the scrutiny the Federal Aviation Administration gave the plane.

The fallout from the two accidents less than five months apart has spread globally. Airlines have been forced to park their MAX planes, cancel flights and scramble for replacement aircraft. Indonesian flag carrier Garuda said it is seeking to cancel its order for 737 MAX planes because customers have lost confidence in the jet. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, one of Europe's biggest customers of the plane, and LOT Polish Airlines are among those seeking compensation for losses linked to the grounding.

Wednesday, Boeing said Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg joined the manufacturer's test pilots for a demonstration of the revised MCAS software. Boeing said it was undertaking a thorough approach to developing and testing the software to ensure the company will "take the time to get it right."

Write to Alexandra Wexler at alexandra.wexler@wsj.com and Robert Wall at robert.wall@wsj.com