Boeing : Ethiopian Initial Probe Blame 737 MAX Flight-Control System -- 4th Update

By Robert Wall in London, Andy Pasztor in Los Angeles and Alexandra Wexler in Addis Ababa

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia -- Air accident investigators found the cockpit crew of a crashed 737 MAX followed approved emergency procedures in an attempt to save the plane, ratcheting up pressure on Boeing Co. to fix a flight-control system at the heart of several probes into two deadly crashes of the airliner.

Ethiopian authorities, in a press conference Thursday disclosing findings from their preliminary crash probe, stopped short of drawing any firm conclusions about the causes of the crash. But they confirmed a flight-control system triggered repetitively during the six-minute flight, pushing the nose down. They recommended Boeing review the system, and said regulators should then test it before lifting a global grounding of the MAX fleet.

A stall-prevention feature on the MAX, called MCAS, has been the subject of intense scrutiny since another deadly crash of a 737 MAX in Indonesia last year. In early findings into that crash, investigators found a faulty sensor caused the system to mistakenly push down the jet's nose.

A similar sequence of events unfolded in the Ethiopian Airlines accident that killed all 157 people aboard. The pilots of the Ethiopian flight were battling the plane for almost the entire six minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa.

Within seconds after takeoff, the left angle-of-attack sensors began malfunctioning for reasons that still aren't clear. The two angle-of-attack sensors that indicate the plane's pitch showed wildly varying readings at times by as much as 60 degrees, providing misleading information to the jet's flight control system, according to the 33-page interim crash probe.

Pilots faced a barrage of warnings, some false, and blaring alerts with little altitude to spare to save the plane. A system that vibrates the yoke to alert crew they may be at risk of stalling erroneously kicked in on the pilot's side and remained active until the plane crashed.

About two minutes into the flight, the crew retracted flaps and the autopilot disengaged. Then the antistall system, based on incorrect data, pushed the plane's nose down for a first time for nine seconds. Crew fought back, but the system pushed the nose down again several more times, according to the accident report, before they lost control of the plane even as they tried to pull the plane's nose up.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that MCAS, which stands for maneuvering characteristics augmentation system, had been activated on the Ethiopian Air flight, and that the pilots had followed Boeing's primary emergency response step in trying to manually override the system.

The report said the Ethiopian pilots followed Boeing's emergency checklist for dealing with mistaken nose-down commands before turning off the MCAS system. Before the report was released, a person briefed on the investigation said it wasn't immediately clear if all the steps were followed precisely.

In the wake of the Ethiopian crash, some pilots have said Boeing's instructions on how to handle the problem were confusing.

Ethiopian Airlines Chief Executive Tewolde Gebremariam said "we are very proud of our pilots' compliance, to follow the emergency procedures and high level of professional performances in such extremely difficult situations."

The findings -- which can change in subsequent examinations -- puts the ball in Boeing's court in terms of next steps to fix the system and defend the future safety of the jet. The final report into the Indonesia crash is expected sometime this year. A final report into Ethiopian Flight 302 could take a year to complete.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes President Kevin McAllister on Thursday said the company would review the report and "take any and all additional steps necessary to enhance the safety of our aircraft." The company since last year has been working on a fix to improve how MCAS operates. On Wednesday, Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg accompanied test pilots on a 737 MAX flight in which they tested the software update.

"Experienced the MCAS software update performing safely in action," he tweeted.

Ethiopia is leading the probe, aided by international experts, including from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and Boeing. Ethiopian Transport Minister Dagmawit Moges said all participants in the probe, including European representatives, agreed on the preliminary report's findings, which were largely based on data from the plane's so called black boxes.

The Federal Aviation Administration, the principal regulator for the MAX plane, said it would "continue to work towards a full understanding of all aspects of this accident. As we learn more about the accident and findings become available, we will take appropriate action."

Similarities between a Lion Air crash in Indonesia and the Ethiopian Airlines flight, which crashed on March 10 after takeoff from Addis Ababa, led investigators to suspect early on an MCAS issue. Citing those similarities, authorities around the world grounded the plane.

The Journal has also reported that accident investigators in Ethiopia had preliminarily concluded the MCAS was triggered by a faulty sensor. That caused the plane's flight-control computer to erroneously believe the plane was at risk of stalling and pushed the jet's nose down. Pilots turned off the system but turned it back on when they couldn't regain control of the plane, investigators have found.

Ethiopian lead crash investigator Amdye Andualem Thursday said there was no evidence of foreign object damage, which could have provided an outside cause for the sensor fault.

A key question for investigators remains why the pilots' action to circumvent the system didn't work in preventing the crash. Boeing has said after the Indonesian crash, such actions would have worked.

The initial sequence of events in the Ethiopia crash closely match the findings of Indonesian air accident investigators probing the Oct. 29 loss of another MAX that killed all 189 passengers and crew. In that accident, though, crew failed to disable to faulty antistall system that repeatedly pushed the plane's nose down before the aircraft plunged at high speed into the Java Sea.

The U.S. Department of Justice and others are investigating whether Boeing provided incomplete or misleading information to win the safety approval for the plane. Congress last week also kicked off hearings that will examine the scrutiny the Federal Aviation Administration gave the plane.

The fallout from the two accidents less than five months apart has spread globally. Airlines have been forced to park their MAX planes, cancel flights and scramble for replacement aircraft. Indonesian flag carrier Garuda said it is seeking to cancel its order for 737 MAX planes because customers have lost confidence in the jet. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, one of Europe's biggest customers of the plane, and LOT Polish Airlines are among those seeking compensation for losses linked to the grounding.

Andrew Tangel in Minneapolis and Yohannes Anberbir in Addis Ababa contributed to this article.

