Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Ethiopian crash families criticise Boeing over donation plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 01:48pm EDT

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The families of victims of an Ethiopian air disaster on Thursday criticised Boeing's plan to donate $100 million to unspecified charities and communities affected by two crashes, saying it was too vague and that families should have been consulted first.

Some of the families said Wednesday's announcement from the U.S. planemaker also triggered an avalanche of unwelcome phone calls from relatives and acquaintances who believed they had just received compensation.

"This is unacceptable. They did not consult us, we only learned this morning," said Quindos Karanja, a retired Kenyan teacher whose wife, daughter and three grandchildren were killed in the March 10 disaster. "This is not in good faith."

The crash of the Boeing 737 MAX jet came only five months after the same model of plane plunged into the sea off Indonesia. The two disasters killed a total of 346 people, triggered the global grounding of the aircraft and wiped billions off Boeing's market value.

"It's like adding salt to a wound ... They haven't consulted any families," Kenyan lawyer Kabau-Wanyoike, whose younger brother George was aboard the doomed Ethiopian Airlines flight, told Reuters. Her family has lodged a lawsuit against Boeing, and she said they wanted answers on aviation safety.

"My parents are already being disturbed by people calling to ask 'has the money come?'," she added.

Another Kenyan man, who asked not to be identified, said his family was also concerned about security in a nation where kidnappings for ransom occur frequently.

"Boeing also want to show they have a good name, but they could be putting the victims at risk," he said, adding he did not oppose Boeing supporting charities, but that it could be done more discreetly.

Boeing said the multi-year payout was not connected to the lawsuits that more than 100 families have filed against it.

It did not specify how the money would be divided, which organisations would benefit or how it might relate to victims' families.

Nomi Husain, a U.S. lawyer representing seven families, said his clients, including the Kabau family, had all reacted badly to the announcement.

"They are saying: 'If` they want to help us, don't they know who we are? Don't they have our names?'" he said.

"They can’t change the storyline that they put profit over safety."

Asked to comment, a Boeing spokesman said: "All I can add to our release is that the pledge is absolutely independent of the lawsuits filed. This step will support education, hardship and living expenses for affected families, community programs, and economic development in those communities."

(Additional reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Katharine Houreld

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
01:55pBOEING : Ethiopian crash families criticize Boeing over donation plan
RE
01:48pBOEING : Ethiopian crash families criticise Boeing over donation plan
RE
10:59aBOEING : makes $100 million pledge for 737 MAX crash-related support
RE
05:19aBOEING : Pledges $100m to Communities Hurt by Crashes
DJ
05:07aBOEING : Norwegian Air filled more seats in June, shares rise
RE
07/03BOEING : pledges $100 mil. to families of 737 MAX 8 crash victims
AQ
07/03U.S. trade, services industry data underscore slowing economy
RE
07/03U.S. trade, services industry data underscore slowing economy
RE
07/03BOEING : Pledges $100 Million to Families, Communities Hurt by 737 MAX Crashes
DJ
07/03BOEING : Pledges $100 Million to Families, Communities Hurt by 737 MAX Crashes
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 102 B
EBIT 2019 11 957 M
Net income 2019 9 555 M
Debt 2019 6 092 M
Yield 2019 2,24%
P/E ratio 2019 21,2x
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,02x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
Capitalization 199 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 426  $
Last Close Price 354  $
Spread / Highest target 41,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)9.82%199 436
AIRBUS SE49.64%110 206
TEXTRON14.96%12 311
DASSAULT AVIATION3.06%11 694
EMBRAER-10.29%3 691
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 666
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About