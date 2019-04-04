Boeing : Ethiopian report says crew followed procedures

The report will not explicitly mention Boeing's anti-stall MCAS software which has been at the centre of attention in the wake of last month's accident and an earlier deadly crash in Indonesia, but will discuss how the plane dived into the ground, the person and another source briefed on the matter said.

A third source said the report could spark a debate with manufacturer Boeing about how crew responded to problems triggered by faulty data from an airflow sensor.

Boeing has warned against speculating ahead of the report. Ethiopian investigators were due to hold a press briefing in Addis Ababa shortly.

(Reporting by Maggie Fick, Editing by Tim Hepher)