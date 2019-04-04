Log in
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Ethiopian report says crew followed procedures

0
04/04/2019 | 04:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a part of the wreckage at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A preliminary report on the crash of an Ethiopian airliner to be released on Thursday will say that the Boeing 737 MAX crew followed all procedures, a person familiar with the report said.

The report will not explicitly mention Boeing's anti-stall MCAS software which has been at the centre of attention in the wake of last month's accident and an earlier deadly crash in Indonesia, but will discuss how the plane dived into the ground, the person and another source briefed on the matter said.

A third source said the report could spark a debate with manufacturer Boeing about how crew responded to problems triggered by faulty data from an airflow sensor.

Boeing has warned against speculating ahead of the report. Ethiopian investigators were due to hold a press briefing in Addis Ababa shortly.

(Reporting by Maggie Fick, Editing by Tim Hepher)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 576 M
Net income 2019 12 465 M
Debt 2019 6 106 M
Yield 2019 2,07%
P/E ratio 2019 17,70
P/E ratio 2020 15,49
EV / Sales 2019 2,04x
EV / Sales 2020 1,90x
Capitalization 221 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 437 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)21.16%220 571
AIRBUS SE41.19%102 310
DASSAULT AVIATION14.30%12 662
TEXTRON10.59%11 893
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 485
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD28.19%4 207
