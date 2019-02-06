Log in
Boeing : Etihad approaches banks for over $500 million for Boeing deliveries - sources

02/06/2019 | 09:37am EST
FILE PHOTO: The new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner taxis past the Final Assembly Building at Boeing South Carolina in North Charleston

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways has approached banks to raise over $500 million (386 million pounds) to finance four Boeing 787 Dreamliners it previously ordered, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The state carrier sent a request for proposals to banks last week for the financing, which is likely to be provided through bilateral loans or loans involving a small club of lenders, they said.

Etihad declined to comment.

It is common for airlines to approach banks to help finance aircraft deliveries.

Loans for 787s generally have a maturity of 12 years, the sources said, adding that the financing would likely be provided by Abu Dhabi banks.

Etihad operates a fleet of 26 787s and had a further 45 still to be delivered as of December 2018, according to Boeing's website.

(Additional reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Davide Barbuscia

