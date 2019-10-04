Boeing : European Commission Says It Will Investigate Boeing, Embraer Proposed Joint Ventures

By Allison Prang



The European Commission said it is going to investigate whether Boeing Co. (BA) and Embraer SA's (ERJ, EMBR3.BR) two proposed joint ventures could hurt the competitive environment.

The commission said it is worried Embraer could lose its spot as the third biggest commercial aircraft competitor. Entities from other countries "may be unable to replicate within the next five or even ten years the competitive constraint currently exerted by Embraer," the commission said, adding that the deal could limit choices and boost prices.

The commission said it has until Feb. 20, 2020, to decide what to do and said the companies "have decided not to submit commitments during the initial investigation to address the Commission's preliminary concerns."

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com