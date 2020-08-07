Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Ex-Boeing Pilot at Center of 737 MAX Probe to Leave Southwest Airlines -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 02:27pm EDT

By Andrew Tangel

A central figure in a federal criminal probe into Boeing Co.'s development of the 737 MAX is leaving Southwest Airlines Co., where he has worked as a pilot since leaving the plane maker more than two years ago.

Mark Forkner, who as Boeing's 737 MAX chief technical pilot oversaw regulatory approvals for training and pilot manuals, is among more than 4,400 Southwest employees who opted for a voluntary buyout package, a spokeswoman for the airline said. U.S. carriers have been preparing to slash their payrolls in recent months as the worsening coronavirus pandemic sapped demand for air travel.

Justice Department prosecutors in recent months have been gathering information about Mr. Forkner and his then-fellow Boeing technical pilot Patrik Gustavsson, according to people familiar with the matter. Boeing and the Justice Department declined to comment.

David Gerger, Mr. Forkner's attorney, said Mr. Forkner was among some 630 pilots who took the voluntary exit package. The airline spokeswoman said the deals include payouts as well as medical and travel benefits.

Mr. Forkner will remain at the Dallas-based carrier through Aug. 31, the Southwest spokeswoman said.

The Wall Street Journal reported in March prosecutors were seeking to build a criminal case against Mr. Forkner and considering charges against Mr. Gustavsson. Mr. Gerger has said Mr. Forkner did his job honestly and would never jeopardize the safety of other pilots or their passengers.

Mr. Gustavsson and his lawyer couldn't be reached.

Mr. Forkner emerged as a focus of the MAX saga after disclosures of chat messages and emails he sent during his time at Boeing, including one exchange in which he said he inadvertently misled the Federal Aviation Administration about a flight-control system later implicated in two fatal crashes that claimed 346 lives.

Federal prosecutors and investigators have interviewed other airline pilots to understand what their professional obligations to report safety issues should be in such situations, people familiar with the matter said.

While at Boeing, Mr. Forkner helped Boeing avoid FAA requirements that MAX pilots undergo simulator training, a costly prospect for Boeing's airline customers.

Previously disclosed emails show Mr. Forkner requested FAA approval to delete mention of the flight-control system, MCAS, from pilot manuals, arguing it would only activate in rare circumstances.

After the two MAX crashes, crash investigators and safety experts criticized Boeing for not informing pilots about the MCAS system and how it could automatically push down the plane's nose.

Mr. Forkner joined Southwest as a junior pilot in 2018. Among his early responsibilities involved phasing the MAX aircraft into Southwest's fleet. Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said last year that Mr. Forkner's earlier messages weren't related to his current job and that the pilot was by all accounts a "very fine man and does a fine job for us."

The MAX has been grounded world-wide since its second crash in March 2019. The FAA is expected to approve the aircraft to resume passenger service later this year, after pilots undergo required MAX simulator training.

--Alison Sider and Dave Michaels contributed to this article.

Write to Andrew Tangel at Andrew.Tangel@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.69% 169.37 Delayed Quote.-47.14%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES -0.27% 32.955 Delayed Quote.-38.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
02:27pBOEING : Ex-Boeing Pilot at Center of 737 MAX Probe to Leave Southwest Airlines ..
DJ
01:37pBOEING : Ex-Boeing Pilot at Center of 737 MAX Probe to Exit Southwest Airlines
DJ
01:22pBOEING : Air India flight crashes landing in the rain; at least 2 dead
AQ
11:59aBOEING : to Build Four Additional 702X Satellites for SES's O3b mPOWER Fleet
AQ
11:56aBOEING : Plane skids off runway in India, some injuries reported
AQ
09:04aBOEING : to Build Four Additional 702X Satellites for SES's O3b mPOWER Fleet
PU
05:04aActivist shareholder ValueAct sells out of Rolls-Royce
RE
08/06BOEING : NASA completes crucial test of moon rocket's propulsion system
AQ
08/06BOEING : FAA Proposes $1.25 Million in Civil Penalties Against The Boeing Compan..
AQ
08/06Meggitt says financial position strong after media report
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 63 239 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 252 M - -
Net Debt 2020 39 665 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -23,2x
Yield 2020 0,75%
Capitalization 97 198 M 97 198 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,16x
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 161 100
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 184,52 $
Last Close Price 172,20 $
Spread / Highest target 56,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-47.14%97 198
AIRBUS SE-47.63%63 428
TEXTRON INC.-16.97%8 444
DASSAULT AVIATION-36.54%7 312
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.66.14%5 802
AVICOPTER PLC37.71%5 155
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group