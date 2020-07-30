Log in
Boeing : Executive Greg Smith to Speak at Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference August 5

07/30/2020 | 11:01am EDT

CHICAGO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] Executive Vice President of Enterprise Operations, Chief Financial Officer, and interim leader of Communications Greg Smith will speak at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on August 5 at 10:55 a.m. ET.

Visit https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff133/ba/ to access a link to the live broadcast of the conference. Individuals should check the website prior to the session to ensure access to the audio stream.

Contact  
Investor Relations: 312-544-2140
Communications: media@boeing.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-executive-greg-smith-to-speak-at-jefferies-virtual-industrials-conference-august-5-301103183.html

SOURCE Boeing


© PRNewswire 2020
