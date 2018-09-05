Boeing : Expands Australian Data Analytics Services

ADELAIDE, Australia, Sep. 5, 2018 - Boeing [NYSE: BA] will begin integrating new data analytics tools into all Boeing Defence Australia support contracts, enhancing its position as a leading fleet services provider in the region.

The Boeing AnalytX systems, featuring new technologies developed by Boeing in Australia, include a platform-agnostic data analytics engine using international and local fleet data to provide predictive maintenance insights.

Murray Brabrook, integrated services and support general manager, Boeing Defence Australia, said Australia's CH-47F Chinook fleet would be among the first to adopt the new capabilities.

'This technology will give the Australian Defence Force access to more platform data than ever before - enabling Boeing to increase fleet readiness, safety and reliability while lowering maintenance costs,' said Brabrook.

'Our maintainers and engineers can now take advantage of huge quantities of operational data from large international fleets, like the Chinook, and translate those data patterns into strategic insights for a local fleet of 10,' said Brabrook.

In developing this expertise domestically, Boeing Defence Australia is able to incorporate analytics tools on Boeing and non-Boeing systems -- airborne, ground-based and maritime - for customers throughout the region.

