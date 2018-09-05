Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE) (BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Boeing : Expands Australian Data Analytics Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 01:37am CEST

ADELAIDE, Australia, Sep. 5, 2018 - Boeing [NYSE: BA] will begin integrating new data analytics tools into all Boeing Defence Australia support contracts, enhancing its position as a leading fleet services provider in the region.

The Boeing AnalytX systems, featuring new technologies developed by Boeing in Australia, include a platform-agnostic data analytics engine using international and local fleet data to provide predictive maintenance insights.

Murray Brabrook, integrated services and support general manager, Boeing Defence Australia, said Australia's CH-47F Chinook fleet would be among the first to adopt the new capabilities.

'This technology will give the Australian Defence Force access to more platform data than ever before - enabling Boeing to increase fleet readiness, safety and reliability while lowering maintenance costs,' said Brabrook.

'Our maintainers and engineers can now take advantage of huge quantities of operational data from large international fleets, like the Chinook, and translate those data patterns into strategic insights for a local fleet of 10,' said Brabrook.

In developing this expertise domestically, Boeing Defence Australia is able to incorporate analytics tools on Boeing and non-Boeing systems -- airborne, ground-based and maritime - for customers throughout the region.

For more information on Boeing Australia visit www.boeing.com.au. Follow us on Twitter: @BoeingAustralia.

# # #

Contact:

Bethany Lawrence
Boeing Defence Australia
Mobile: +61 466-513-790
bethany.h.lawrence@boeing.com

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 23:36:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
01:37aBOEING : Expands Australian Data Analytics Services
PU
09/04CAM FOLLOWER, NEEDLE BEARING : Aircraft, stratolifter: c/kc135
AQ
09/04Norwegian Air sees possible Airbus aircraft sales before year end
RE
09/04Lockheed to make wings for F-16 jet in India with partner Tata
RE
09/03BOEING : LATAM continues European expansion with new flight route Lisbon-SÃ£o Pa..
AQ
09/03BOEING : At Boeing Factory, Unfinished 737s Pile Up
DJ
09/03QANTAS AIRWAYS : Airline CEO Foresees 20-Hour Flight
AQ
09/03BOEING : Airbus, JETEX, Viasat, JBT and Leonardo to deliver briefings at Militar..
AQ
09/03BOEING : Airbus, JETEX, Viasat, JBT and Leonardo to deliver briefings at Militar..
AQ
09/02QANTAS AIRWAYS : The 20-hour flight is coming
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04AMERICAN TOWER : A REIT With 10% Growth And Great Total Return 
09/04Unfinished 737s are piling up - WSJ 
09/04MARCH TO FREEDOM FUND : Adding Lockheed Martin 
09/04Spin-Off September With KLX Energy And Frontdoor - The Idea Guide 
09/03Boeing 737 Production Meltdown 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 98 728 M
EBIT 2018 11 444 M
Net income 2018 9 735 M
Debt 2018 3 232 M
Yield 2018 1,97%
P/E ratio 2018 20,85
P/E ratio 2019 17,88
EV / Sales 2018 2,03x
EV / Sales 2019 1,90x
Capitalization 197 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 411 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Kenneth M. Duberstein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)16.24%196 936
AIRBUS SE29.52%96 867
TEXTRON21.98%17 148
DASSAULT AVIATION24.51%15 591
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD10.74%3 440
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD-17.43%3 320
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.