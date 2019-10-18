Log in
Boeing : FAA Criticizes Boeing Over 737 MAX Messages

10/18/2019 | 01:25pm EDT

By Doug Cameron and Andy Pasztor

U.S. aviation regulators said Friday that two Boeing Co. employees sent "concerning" messages regarding the certification of the 737 MAX that were brought to their attention only this week.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Boeing flagged the instant messages late Thursday, even though the aerospace giant had discovered them "some months ago."

"Boeing alerted the Department of Transportation to the existence of instant messages between two Boeing employees, characterizing certain communications with the FAA during the original certification of the 737 MAX in 2016," the FAA said in a statement.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a letter to Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg on Friday that he expected an immediate explanation of the contents and delay in disclosure, according to the agency.

The announcement by the FAA comes as the agency and other regulators prepare to reassess the MAX following software and training changes implemented in the wake of two fatal crashes that have grounded the global fleet for more than seven months.

Write to Doug Cameron at doug.cameron@wsj.com and Andy Pasztor at andy.pasztor@wsj.com

