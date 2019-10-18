Boeing : FAA Criticizes Boeing Over 737 MAX Messages -- Update

By Doug Cameron and Andy Pasztor

U.S. aviation regulators said Friday that two Boeing Co. employees sent "concerning" messages regarding the certification of the 737 MAX that were brought to their attention only this week.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Boeing flagged the instant messages late Thursday, even though the aerospace giant had discovered them "some months ago."

"Boeing alerted the Department of Transportation to the existence of instant messages between two Boeing employees, characterizing certain communications with the FAA during the original certification of the 737 MAX in 2016," the FAA said in a statement.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a letter to Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg on Friday that he expected an immediate explanation of the contents and delay in disclosure, according to the agency.

The announcement by the FAA comes as the agency and other regulators prepare to reassess the MAX following software and training changes implemented in the wake of two fatal crashes that have grounded the global fleet for more than seven months.

The agency didn't identify the two Boeing employees or the content of the messages, but said it is deciding what action to pursue.

"The FAA finds the substance of the document concerning," it said in a statement. "The FAA is also disappointed that Boeing did not bring this document to our attention immediately upon its discovery."

Boeing shares were recently down more than 3%, with earlier losses increasing after the FAA released its statement.

The FAA said it had shared the document with Congress, with Mr. Muilenburg due to testify before a House committee on the MAX on Oct. 30. Boeing faces multiple probes into the development of the 737 MAX. The U.S. Department of Justice, working in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Transportation Department's inspector general's office, is investigating how the 737 MAX aircraft was developed and certified, according to people familiar with the matter. Boeing has said that it is cooperating with the various investigations.

In preparation for the hearing at the end of the month, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee has collected hundreds of thousands of pages of documents from Boeing. Many of those documents deal with the FAA's certification of the 737 MAX but none of them have been made public so far. Committee staffers have been negotiating with Boeing's lawyers about making some of the documents public at the hearing, according to people familiar with the matter. No final agreement has been reached.

The agency said it planned to provide additional documents to lawmakers later Friday.

