Boeing : FAA Says Potential Defective Parts Identified on 312 Boeing 737 Jets World-Wide

06/02/2019 | 03:56pm EDT

By Andy Pasztor

U.S. air-safety regulators said parts inside the wings of more than 310 of Boeing Co.'s 737 jets, including grounded MAX models, may be defective and need to be replaced.

The Federal Aviation Administration's Sunday statement indicated the manufacturing problem doesn't pose an imminent accident hazard. But the move comes during heightened global scrutiny of the 737 MAX's safety and amid separate efforts by the FAA and plane maker to agree on a software fix to prevent misfires of a potentially dangerous flight-control system.

The FAA said the plane maker alerted it that a manufacturing problem means the suspect parts -- which guide the movement of movable flight-control panels on the front of wings -- may be weaker and less durable than required.

After the FAA's move, Boeing put out its own statement indicating it "has not been informed of any in-service issues related to this batch" of suspect parts.

The company also said it intends to issue a service bulletin outlining the inspection process, noting that a total of 41 planes are those most likely to need replacement parts. The company said the work will take one or two days to complete.

The FAA said it intends to issue a directive requiring carriers to resolve the problem within 10 days.

Airlines are expected to be permitted to fly 737 NG models in the interim. Boeing's MAX fleet has been grounded since mid-March after two fatal crashes in less than five months that took 346 lives.

Boeing notified the FAA about a supplier's manufacturing lapses on Friday, according to a person briefed on the issue. Of the 312 planes potentially affected, the FAA said 65 are registered to U.S. carriers.

The agency identified the questionable parts as tracks that guide movable panels, called slats, that extend along the front of the wing during takeoffs and landings to provide additional lift.

According to the agency, the parts "may be susceptible to premature failure or cracks." Such defects "would not result in the loss of the aircraft," the FAA's statement said, but there is a risk "that a failed part could lead to aircraft damage in flight."

The unusual weekend statement, signaling a formal regulatory directive expected to fall short of emergency action, reflects the FAA's focus on quickly making public any significant safety issues affecting 737 jetliners. Foreign regulators normally follow the FAA's lead in mandating typical safety fixes.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.00% 330 Delayed Quote.3.18%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -2.36% 341.61 Delayed Quote.8.49%
