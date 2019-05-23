Log in
Boeing : FAA and Boeing brief UN aviation agency on 737 MAX

05/23/2019
FILE PHOTO: An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton

MONTREAL (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Boeing Co representatives are briefing members of the United Nations' aviation agency on Thursday on the planemaker's grounded 737 MAX jet, a spokesman said.

The informal briefing with members of the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) governing council is the first time the body is discussing the 737 MAX, which was grounded worldwide in March following two crashes involving the model, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The ICAO meeting comes as the FAA is meeting with international air regulators in Texas to discuss what steps are needed to return the 737 MAX to service, while the International Air Transport Association (IATA) is hosting MAX airline operators from across the world in Montreal.

Montreal-based ICAO cannot impose binding rules on governments, but wields clout through its safety and security standards which are approved by its 193 member states.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Allison Lampert

