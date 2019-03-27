Log in
Boeing : Federal Officials Defend Response to Boeing 737 MAX Crashes--2nd Update

03/27/2019 | 07:38pm EDT

By Ted Mann

WASHINGTON -- Federal transportation officials on Wednesday defended the government's response to two fatal crashes of a new Boeing airliner, even as questions grew about whether the jet should have been certified for commercial use.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao told a Senate committee it was "troubling" that certain safety features were available as options, rather than standard equipment, on the Boeing 737 MAX, the airliner that has suffered two deadly crashes in five months.

Ms. Chao's comments came in response to two Democratic senators who asked whether the optional features, including alarms that would show a critical sensor was malfunctioning, should have been required.

"It is very questionable if these were safety-oriented additions why they were not part of the required template of measures that should go into an airplane," Ms. Chao said Wednesday in an appearance before a subcommittee of the Senate Appropriations Committee on budget matters.

Although she also credited the Federal Aviation Administration for its safety record, her remarks amounted to the first tacit criticism of the FAA from the Trump administration, as legislative and prosecutorial probes begin into the decision to certify the 737 MAX for passenger service.

Hours later, acting FAA Administrator Daniel Elwell told a separate Senate panel that there had been no flight tests of the 737 MAX to gauge how pilots would react in the event that a malfunctioning sensor triggered an automated stabilizer program known as MCAS. Investigators have zeroed in on the MCAS as a potential cause in both of the recent crashes.

Still, Mr. Elwell largely defended the FAA's actions regarding the 737 MAX -- from its initial decision to certify the aircraft for flight, to its response to the initial crash in October, to the time it took before ordering the planes grounded after the second crash earlier this month.

Mr. Elwell told the panel that the FAA had been sufficiently reassured by American pilot unions and associations that they felt it was safe to wait for more data on the March 10 Ethiopian Airlines crash before ordering the 737 MAX grounded.

The FAA lagged behind regulators in Europe, Asia and Canada in ordering the grounding.

"There was not a single case in North America of an MCAS malfunction or what we found happened in Lion Air," Mr. Elwell said, referring to the crash of a 737 MAX in Indonesia in October. Even after the second crash, of the Ethiopian Airlines plane, pilot representatives he spoke to said "to a person, to a group, we are absolutely confident in the safety of this aircraft and our pilots' confidence in flying it."

With congressional investigations just starting to ramp up, Boeing is grappling with a host of legal, regulatory and public-relations challenges surpassing any it faced in recent decades.

The FAA, beset by nagging budget issues but used to taking credit for the safest period in U.S. commercial aviation history, confronts bipartisan scrutiny of arcane oversight practices previously unknown to many fliers. The agency's stature globally has taken a big hit, as traditional safety partners such as Canada and the European Union are signaling they could take months to review the FAA's safety decisions.

And Wednesday's hearings showed significant skepticism from lawmakers of both parties about the process by which FAA delegates the review of some safety-certification tasks to manufacturers themselves.

"Are they too cozy?" Sen. Tom Udall (D, N.M.), asked Calvin Scovell, the inspector general of the DOT, who is conducting an audit of the safety certification of the 737 MAX, at the behest of Ms. Chao and members of Congress.

"I don't have information yet to directly answer your question," Mr. Scovell responded.

Questions about the FAA's decision to certify the 737 MAX "threaten to erode trust in the entire system," Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas) said before Mr. Elwell's testimony.

Mr. Elwell testified that the FAA hadn't determined that pilot training on how to react to a malfunction of the MCAS system should be required, because the appropriate pilot response was to do the same thing pilots would have in an earlier model of the airplane if a stabilizer malfunctioned.

Mr. Elwell said that Boeing applied to make a fix to the MCAS software system after the Lion Air crash occurred in 2018, but that the FAA didn't believe it was necessary to ground the plane or add to its initial response -- an "airworthiness directive" that ordered airlines to instruct pilots about disabling the stabilizer system in the event of a malfunction.

The FAA certified the airliner to enter service in March 2017. The first 737 MAX to crash -- the Lion Air jet that went down in Indonesia in October -- wasn't equipped with optional alarms that would have shown a critical external sensor wasn't functioning correctly, investigators have said.

Ms. Chao this week announced she had formed a special advisory committee to provide independent advice about the certification process, including what portions of the safety review are delegated to manufacturers like Boeing itself.

--Andy Pasztor contributed to this article

Write to Ted Mann at ted.mann@wsj.com

