Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Federal Prosecutors Subpoena Records Related to Boeing 787 Dreamliner

0
06/28/2019 | 08:29pm EDT

By Andrew Tangel

Federal prosecutors have subpoenaed records related to Boeing Co.'s 787 Dreamliner, a person familiar with the matter said.

The U.S. Department of Justice, working in conjunction with the FBI and the Department of Transportation's inspector general's office, was already investigating how the 737 MAX aircraft was developed and certified, according to people familiar with the matter. Two deadly crashes of the aircraft took a total of 346 lives.

The initial probe, previously reported by The Wall Street Journal, includes subpoenas issued to pilot unions, airlines and people involved in the 737 MAX's development. Prosecutors have been looking into whether Boeing provided incomplete or misleading information about the plane to U.S. air-safety regulators and customers.

The demand for documents related to the 787 Dreamliner broadens the probe beyond Boeing's troubled single-aisle jet produced in Renton, Wash., to include a wide-body aircraft manufactured in South Carolina.

The expansion of the probe was earlier reported by the Seattle Times, which said the subpoena sought records from Boeing related to production of the Dreamliner.

Boeing hasn't been accused of wrongdoing. Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said, in a press conference earlier this month, that the company would cooperate with all government inquiries.

Write to Andrew Tangel at Andrew.Tangel@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.00% 330 Delayed Quote.3.18%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.00% 364.01 Delayed Quote.12.87%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 100 B
EBIT 2019 11 022 M
Net income 2019 9 642 M
Debt 2019 6 666 M
Yield 2019 2,18%
P/E ratio 2019 22,00
P/E ratio 2020 14,97
EV / Sales 2019 2,11x
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
Capitalization 205 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 420 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)12.87%204 809
AIRBUS SE47.55%109 490
TEXTRON11.74%12 073
DASSAULT AVIATION1.57%11 613
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 663
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD11.78%3 580
