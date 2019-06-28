Boeing : Federal Prosecutors Subpoena Records Related to Boeing 787 Dreamliner

By Andrew Tangel

Federal prosecutors have subpoenaed records related to Boeing Co.'s 787 Dreamliner, a person familiar with the matter said.

The U.S. Department of Justice, working in conjunction with the FBI and the Department of Transportation's inspector general's office, was already investigating how the 737 MAX aircraft was developed and certified, according to people familiar with the matter. Two deadly crashes of the aircraft took a total of 346 lives.

The initial probe, previously reported by The Wall Street Journal, includes subpoenas issued to pilot unions, airlines and people involved in the 737 MAX's development. Prosecutors have been looking into whether Boeing provided incomplete or misleading information about the plane to U.S. air-safety regulators and customers.

The demand for documents related to the 787 Dreamliner broadens the probe beyond Boeing's troubled single-aisle jet produced in Renton, Wash., to include a wide-body aircraft manufactured in South Carolina.

The expansion of the probe was earlier reported by the Seattle Times, which said the subpoena sought records from Boeing related to production of the Dreamliner.

Boeing hasn't been accused of wrongdoing. Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said, in a press conference earlier this month, that the company would cooperate with all government inquiries.

