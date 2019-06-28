Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Federal Prosecutors Subpoena Records Related to Boeing 787 Dreamliner -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 10:07pm EDT

By Andrew Tangel and Andy Pasztor

Federal prosecutors have subpoenaed records related to Boeing Co.'s 787 Dreamliner, a person familiar with the matter said.

The U.S. Department of Justice, working in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Transportation Department's inspector general's office, was already investigating how the 737 MAX aircraft was developed and certified, according to people familiar with the matter. Deadly crashes of a Lion Air jet last October and an Ethiopian Airlines plane in March took a total of 346 lives.

The initial probe, previously reported by The Wall Street Journal, includes subpoenas issued to pilot unions, airlines and people involved in the 737 MAX's development. Prosecutors have been looking into whether Boeing provided incomplete or misleading information about the plane to U.S. air-safety regulators and customers.

The demand for documents related to the 787 Dreamliner broadens the probe beyond Boeing's troubled single-aisle jet produced in Renton, Wash., to include a wide-body aircraft manufactured in South Carolina.

The expansion of the probe was earlier reported by the Seattle Times, which said the subpoena sought records from Boeing related to production of the Dreamliner.

A Boeing spokesman declined to comment.

Boeing hasn't been accused of wrongdoing. Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said in a press conference earlier this month that the company would cooperate with all government inquiries.

Federal Aviation Administration officials haven't received subpoenas related to the expanded probe covering the South Carolina plant, according to a person familiar with FAA management procedures.

The FAA earlier this month launched an administrative investigation into alleged violations of agency rules regarding Boeing's oversight of company employees in the Charleston area serving as designated federal officials.

Such designated employees are authorized to inspect and approve manufacturing operations and engineering functions on behalf of the FAA across the industry.

Congressional and Transportation Department investigators previously started reviewing actions of such designated officials in relation to 737 MAX design issues.

In the case of the South Carolina plant, the FAA on June 6 informed Boeing that, among other things, it was investigating "interference from management" with a particular inspector acting on behalf of the agency, according to a letter reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

The letter, sent to Elizabeth Pasztor, Boeing's vice president of safety, security and compliance, didn't provide details or identify the inspector.

The letter, which was based on an FAA facility review in April, alleged that mandatory safeguards "are not being followed, or are being subverted" by an organizational structure that has some federal designees reporting to Boeing corporate managers as well as different supervisors responsible for overseeing their FAA roles.

Write to Andrew Tangel at Andrew.Tangel@wsj.com and Andy Pasztor at andy.pasztor@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.00% 330 Delayed Quote.3.18%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.00% 364.01 Delayed Quote.12.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
10:07pBOEING : Federal Prosecutors Subpoena Records Related to Boeing 787 Dreamliner -..
DJ
09:56pBOEING : Federal Prosecutors Subpoena Records Related to Boeing 787 Dreamliner -..
DJ
08:29pBOEING : Federal Prosecutors Subpoena Records Related to Boeing 787 Dreamliner
DJ
07:31pBOEING : U.S. prosecutors subpoena records on Boeing 787 production - Seattle Ti..
RE
05:11pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher With S&P 500 Up 17% For Year To Date Ahe..
DJ
04:13pDANIEL LOEB : Hedge fund chief Daniel Loeb opposes United Technologies, Raytheon..
RE
04:09pEXPLAINER : U.S.-China trade war - the levers each country can pull
RE
03:02pMORE THAN A GAME OF FETCH : Boeing employees train service dogs for veterans
PU
10:48aU.S. lags in export financing arms race fuelled by China - EXIM report
RE
09:35aAir France-KLM Reorganizes Long-Haul Fleet to Boost Efficiency
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 100 B
EBIT 2019 11 022 M
Net income 2019 9 642 M
Debt 2019 6 666 M
Yield 2019 2,18%
P/E ratio 2019 22,00
P/E ratio 2020 14,97
EV / Sales 2019 2,11x
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
Capitalization 205 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 420 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)12.87%204 809
AIRBUS SE47.55%109 490
TEXTRON11.74%12 073
DASSAULT AVIATION1.57%11 613
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 663
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD11.78%3 580
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About