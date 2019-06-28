Boeing : Federal Prosecutors Subpoena Records Related to Boeing 787 Dreamliner -- Update

By Andrew Tangel and Andy Pasztor

Federal prosecutors have subpoenaed records related to Boeing Co.'s 787 Dreamliner, a person familiar with the matter said.

The U.S. Department of Justice, working in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Transportation Department's inspector general's office, was already investigating how the 737 MAX aircraft was developed and certified, according to people familiar with the matter. Deadly crashes of a Lion Air jet last October and an Ethiopian Airlines plane in March took a total of 346 lives.

The initial probe, previously reported by The Wall Street Journal, includes subpoenas issued to pilot unions, airlines and people involved in the 737 MAX's development. Prosecutors have been looking into whether Boeing provided incomplete or misleading information about the plane to U.S. air-safety regulators and customers.

The demand for documents related to the 787 Dreamliner broadens the probe beyond Boeing's troubled single-aisle jet produced in Renton, Wash., to include a wide-body aircraft manufactured in South Carolina.

The expansion of the probe was earlier reported by the Seattle Times, which said the subpoena sought records from Boeing related to production of the Dreamliner.

A Boeing spokesman declined to comment.

Boeing hasn't been accused of wrongdoing. Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said in a press conference earlier this month that the company would cooperate with all government inquiries.

Federal Aviation Administration officials haven't received subpoenas related to the expanded probe covering the South Carolina plant, according to a person familiar with FAA management procedures.

The FAA earlier this month launched an administrative investigation into alleged violations of agency rules regarding Boeing's oversight of company employees in the Charleston area serving as designated federal officials.

Such designated employees are authorized to inspect and approve manufacturing operations and engineering functions on behalf of the FAA across the industry.

Congressional and Transportation Department investigators previously started reviewing actions of such designated officials in relation to 737 MAX design issues.

In the case of the South Carolina plant, the FAA on June 6 informed Boeing that, among other things, it was investigating "interference from management" with a particular inspector acting on behalf of the agency, according to a letter reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

The letter, sent to Elizabeth Pasztor, Boeing's vice president of safety, security and compliance, didn't provide details or identify the inspector.

The letter, which was based on an FAA facility review in April, alleged that mandatory safeguards "are not being followed, or are being subverted" by an organizational structure that has some federal designees reporting to Boeing corporate managers as well as different supervisors responsible for overseeing their FAA roles.

Write to Andrew Tangel at Andrew.Tangel@wsj.com and Andy Pasztor at andy.pasztor@wsj.com