Boeing : Fiji Joins Effort to Ground Boeing 737 MAX Planes

03/12/2019 | 08:47pm EDT

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Fiji Airways said Wednesday it would temporarily ground its fleet of Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft until more information is known about an accident that killed 157 people on an Ethiopian Airlines flight using the same plane.

Regulators around the world are ordering the aircraft be grounded while the crash is investigated, including Australia, where Fiji Airways flies.

Fiji Airways said it still had full confidence in the airworthiness of the planes but was grounding the fleet "out of deference to the position taken by regulators in our region." The airline said it made the decision together with the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji.

The airline has two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. It said it would use existing Boeing 737 NG and Airbus A330 planes to replace flights which were to be operated by the MAX 8s. Some flight times might be impacted, it said.

-Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -5.71% 374.67 Delayed Quote.22.63%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -6.15% 375.41 Delayed Quote.31.02%
