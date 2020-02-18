Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Finds Debris in Fuel Tanks of Undelivered MAX Jets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 07:05pm EST

By Doug Cameron

Boeing Co. said Tuesday that it had found debris in the fuel tanks of undelivered 737 MAX jetliners, the latest setback in the plane maker's efforts to address quality control problems.

The debris was found in an undisclosed number of jets parked at facilities in Washington state and Texas, where planes have been stored since a global ban on commercial MAX flights was imposed following two crashes that killed 346 people.

The company has stored the planes awaiting approval from regulators to restart MAX flying after changes to the plane's flight control software and training regimes, which it has said could occur by midyear.

Boeing said the debris was discovered during "routine" inspections, but didn't detail how many planes were affected, or when they rolled off the production line. The problem was first revealed on leeham.net, an aviation news site.

Boeing said it is inspecting all 400 undelivered MAX jets and intensifying efforts to prevent a recurrence of debris problems that have already bedeviled some 787 Dreamliners and KC-46A military refueling tankers produced at separate factories.

Each undelivered MAX jet has a team assigned to maintain it as well as 385 more that were in operation before last year's grounding. Boeing halted production of new jets last month.

The company said it had instituted new practices and inspections to prevent so-called foreign object debris, or FOD, incidents at its Renton factory near Seattle. where the MAX is produced.

"FOD is absolutely unacceptable," said 737 General Manager Mark Jenks in a message to employees released by Boeing. "One escape is one too many."

Boeing said it has been using the halt in MAX assembly to improve its production processes, diverting 3,000 assembly workers and hundreds of other staff to prepare its lines for a restart, as well as to other aircraft programs.

However, the discovery of debris in undelivered jets follows similar crackdowns to improve quality control at plants producing other jets.

Boeing twice had to halt deliveries of the KC-46A to the U.S. Air Force after debris, including tools and rags, was found in planes after they had been delivered from its Everett factory north of Seattle. The Air Force started accepting planes again, but has been withholding some payments because of ongoing design problems that leave them short of being fully operational.

"We've seen issues across Boeing but the Everett facility, I would say, is the most advanced of those," Air Force procurement chief Will Roper said in an interview last June.

Unwanted debris was also found last year on some Dreamliners, which are produced in Everett and at a factory in South Charleston, S.C.

Write to Doug Cameron at doug.cameron@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
08:01pTrump Says He Supports Selling U.S. Jet Engines to China -- 8th Update
DJ
07:34pTrump Says He Supports Selling U.S. Jet Engines to China -- 7th Update
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:10pTrump Says He Supports Selling U.S. Jet Engines to China -- 6th Update
DJ
07:05pBOEING : Finds Debris in Fuel Tanks of Undelivered MAX Jets
DJ
06:51pTrump Says He Supports Selling U.S. Jet Engines to China -- 5th Update
DJ
06:45pTrump Says He Supports Selling U.S. Jet Engines to China -- 4th Update
DJ
06:42pTrump blasts proposed U.S. restrictions on sale of jet parts to China
RE
06:26pTrump Says He Supports Selling U.S. Jet Engines to China -- 3rd Update
DJ
06:11pTrump Says He Supports Selling U.S. Jet Engines to China -- 2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 91 984 M
EBIT 2020 5 545 M
Net income 2020 3 743 M
Debt 2020 26 795 M
Yield 2020 2,41%
P/E ratio 2020 51,1x
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,38x
EV / Sales2021 1,85x
Capitalization 192 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 357,48  $
Last Close Price 338,88  $
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)4.52%191 748
AIRBUS SE0.38%111 067
TEXTRON7.80%10 975
DASSAULT AVIATION-7.61%9 736
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 774
AVICOPTER PLC-12.18%3 766
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group