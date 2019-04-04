Log in
BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
My previous session
Boeing : Fitch says 737 Max grounding to hurt Asian airline industry more in second quarter

04/04/2019
FILE PHOTO: An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton

(Reuters) - Fitch Ratings said on Friday the impact on the airline industry in Asia from the grounding of Boeing 737 Max jets has been muted so far but may worsen in the second quarter of 2019.

Boeing's top-selling aircraft has been grounded worldwide since the March 10 Ethiopian Airlines disaster, which killed 157 people, and came just five months after a Lion Air crash in Indonesia that killed 189.

The grounding of the model has had a limited impact on the fares and performances of airlines in most markets due to seasonally low demand in the first quarter, Fitch said in its report.

It added that there is limited flexibility for airlines to switch to alternatives from Airbus or Boeing.

The Indian aviation market, however, has seen a sharp rise in air fares in the recent months due to tight supply, partly worsened by the suspension of the 737 MAX, Fitch said.

A preliminary report in the Ethiopian crash on Thursday showed that the doomed 737 MAX jet hit excessive speed and was forced downwards by a wrongly-triggered automation system as pilots wrestled to regain control.

(Reporting by Gaurika Juneja and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 576 M
Net income 2019 12 465 M
Debt 2019 6 106 M
Yield 2019 2,07%
P/E ratio 2019 17,70
P/E ratio 2020 15,49
EV / Sales 2019 2,04x
EV / Sales 2020 1,90x
Capitalization 221 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 437 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)22.75%220 571
AIRBUS SE41.19%102 310
DASSAULT AVIATION14.30%12 662
TEXTRON10.59%11 893
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 485
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD30.62%4 207
