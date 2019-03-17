Boeing : French Investigators Transfer Ethiopian Flight-Data Recording to Ethiopian Officials

By Robert Wall and Gabriele Steinhauser

French air-accident investigators Sunday said they have successfully downloaded the flight-data recording from Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 that crashed a week ago and transferred the file to its Ethiopian counterparts leading the accident probe into Boeing Co. 737 MAX 8 jets.

The French air-accident investigation office, the BEA, which Saturday already handed the data from the plane's cockpit voice recorder to the Ethiopians, said its technical work on the two black boxes was now concluded.

The BEA, which the Ethiopians asked to do the work on storage devices, Saturday said it didn't listen to the cockpit voice recording of the ill-fated flight before transferring the file to Ethiopian officials.

The storage devices typically provide the strongest clues about what happened in a plane crash. The crew reported to air-traffic control a flight control problem with the plane before all contact was lost.

The flight-data recorder should help investigators determine exactly the nature of the problem and what actions the crew took to deal with the situation. Detailed analysis of the data can take months, but preliminary conclusions can be drawn within hours or days.

A particular focus of the review of flight-data recorder information is expected to be whether the Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane's stall-prevention system activated.

Regulators world-wide reacted to the March 10 crash by grounding the plane model that suffered another fatal accident less than five months earlier in Indonesia. Accident investigators in the probe of the Lion Air crash that killed all 189 people aboard have said they are looking at why the plane's anti-stall system repeatedly pushed the MAX's nose down. They are also looking at plane maintenance. The airline said the plane was well maintained.

Some data broadcast by the Ethiopian plane before all contact was lost has led authorities to suspect its stall-prevention system also may have activated.

The Ethiopian investigation team, which leads the multinational probe, has been present at the French laboratory where the plane's black boxes are being worked on. U.S. representatives from the National Transportation Safety Board, Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing are also there, the BEA said, along with representation from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

The two recording devices arrived at the BEA outside Paris on Thursday for analysis and to determine why the Boeing plane plunged from the sky after only six minutes killing all 157 aboard.

Ethiopia's Transport Minister Dagmawit Moges Saturday declined to give a timeline for when the initial findings might be released. "This kind of Investigation needs a considerable amount of time," she said.

U.S. officials have said they would keep Boeing's MAX fleet grounded until it can determine from the Ethiopian plane's black boxes what happened.

