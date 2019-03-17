Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : French Investigators Transfer Ethiopian Flight-Data Recording to Ethiopian Officials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2019 | 11:49am EDT

By Robert Wall and Gabriele Steinhauser

French air-accident investigators Sunday said they have successfully downloaded the flight-data recording from Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 that crashed a week ago and transferred the file to its Ethiopian counterparts leading the accident probe into Boeing Co. 737 MAX 8 jets.

The French air-accident investigation office, the BEA, which Saturday already handed the data from the plane's cockpit voice recorder to the Ethiopians, said its technical work on the two black boxes was now concluded.

The BEA, which the Ethiopians asked to do the work on storage devices, Saturday said it didn't listen to the cockpit voice recording of the ill-fated flight before transferring the file to Ethiopian officials.

The storage devices typically provide the strongest clues about what happened in a plane crash. The crew reported to air-traffic control a flight control problem with the plane before all contact was lost.

The flight-data recorder should help investigators determine exactly the nature of the problem and what actions the crew took to deal with the situation. Detailed analysis of the data can take months, but preliminary conclusions can be drawn within hours or days.

A particular focus of the review of flight-data recorder information is expected to be whether the Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane's stall-prevention system activated.

Regulators world-wide reacted to the March 10 crash by grounding the plane model that suffered another fatal accident less than five months earlier in Indonesia. Accident investigators in the probe of the Lion Air crash that killed all 189 people aboard have said they are looking at why the plane's anti-stall system repeatedly pushed the MAX's nose down. They are also looking at plane maintenance. The airline said the plane was well maintained.

Some data broadcast by the Ethiopian plane before all contact was lost has led authorities to suspect its stall-prevention system also may have activated.

The Ethiopian investigation team, which leads the multinational probe, has been present at the French laboratory where the plane's black boxes are being worked on. U.S. representatives from the National Transportation Safety Board, Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing are also there, the BEA said, along with representation from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

The two recording devices arrived at the BEA outside Paris on Thursday for analysis and to determine why the Boeing plane plunged from the sky after only six minutes killing all 157 aboard. The storage devices typically provide the strongest clue on what happened on a crashed plane.

Ethiopia's Transport Minister Dagmawit Moges Saturday declined to give a timeline for when the initial findings might be released. "This kind of Investigation needs a considerable amount of time," she said.

U.S. officials have said they would keep Boeing's MAX fleet grounded until it can determine from the Ethiopian plane's black boxes what happened.

Write to Robert Wall at robert.wall@wsj.com and Gabriele Steinhauser at gabriele.steinhauser@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 12.76% 379.0944 Delayed Quote.18.95%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.52% 378.99 Delayed Quote.15.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
11:49aBOEING : French Investigators Transfer Ethiopian Flight-Data Recording to Ethiop..
DJ
11:23aBOEING : What we know about Boeing 737 MAX crash and what comes next
RE
05:07aBOEING : Dejected families return home as Ethiopian Airlines plans payout
AQ
03/16EXCLUSIVE : High speed, then a failed climb for doomed Ethiopia flight
RE
03/16BOEING : Argentina closes airspace to Boeing 737 MAX flights- state news agency
RE
03/16BOEING : Investigators Begin Studying Ethiopian Jet's Voice Recorder
AQ
03/16BOEING : Ethiopia crash probe advances with voice download, fresh details
RE
03/16BOEING : What we know about Boeing 737 MAX crash and what comes next
RE
03/16Take Five - Shall we try again? World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
03/16BOEING : 5 things to know about Boeing's problems over new airplane
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 886 M
Net income 2019 12 533 M
Debt 2019 6 109 M
Yield 2019 2,12%
P/E ratio 2019 17,11
P/E ratio 2020 15,13
EV / Sales 2019 1,98x
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
Capitalization 214 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 437 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)15.75%214 124
AIRBUS SE40.16%103 459
DASSAULT AVIATION16.61%13 281
TEXTRON12.59%12 109
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD6.80%4 126
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD20.05%3 938
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.