Boeing : German Transport Ministry - No Boeing 737 Max 8 in service in Germany
0
03/11/2019 | 06:56am EDT
BERLIN (Reuters) - A spokesman for the German Transport Ministry said on Monday that there were no Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 in service in Germany, after China and Ethiopia grounded such planes following an Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people.
"Based on the information we have now, no Boeing 737 MAX 8 are being used by German airlines," the spokesman told a government news conference.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)