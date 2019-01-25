Boeing : Germany should fully phase out coal by 2038 - commission

Log in
01/25/2019
Smoke rises from the coal power plant in Jaenschwalde

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany should shut down its last coal-fired power plant by 2038 at the latest, a government-appointed commission said early on Saturday as part of a roadmap laying out an accelerated phase out of the polluting fuel.

Following months of negotiations, the proposals of the 31-member committee, also known as the coal commission, will likely be turned into law by the government.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Caroline Copley)
