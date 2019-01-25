Log in
Boeing : Gets $2.4 Billion Contract From U.S. Navy for 19 Aircraft

01/25/2019

The Boeing Co. (BA) was awarded a $2.45 billion modification to a previously awarded contract for the delivery of 19 P-8A aircraft from the U.S. Navy.

The Navy will obtain 10 of the aircraft, while four will go to the U.K. and five to Norway.

The contract combines purchases from the Navy totalling $1.25 billion or 51%, with Norway paying $694 million or 28%, and the U.K. paying $506.8 million or 21%.

The Boeing P-8 Poseidon is a multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft. It can be used to conduct anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and humanitarian missions, the Navy said.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

