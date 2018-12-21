Boeing Gets Commitment for Up to 50 737 MAX Jets From Saudi Arabia's Flyadeal

By Colin Kellaher



Boeing on Friday said it received a commitment from flyadeal, the low-cost unit of Saudi Arabian Airlines, for up to 50 737 MAX 8 jets.

Flyadeal has committed to ordering 30 planes, with options for another 20, in a deal worth up to $5.9 billion at list prices, the Chicago aerospace giant said.

Boeing said the MAX 8 carries 12 more passengers at an 8% lower operating cost per seat than Airbus SA's (AIR.FR) A320, which currently comprises flyadeal's fleet.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com