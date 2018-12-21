Boeing : Green Africa Airways commit for up to 100 737 MAX 8 aircraft

The deal is the largest aircraft agreement from Africa, and will be reflected on Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website once finalized, Boeing said. http://bit.ly/2Bxa38z

The commitment is evenly split into 50 firm aircraft and 50 options, it added.

The 737 MAX 8 is the fastest-selling airplane in the Boeing fleet, accumulating more than 4,800 orders from over 100 customers worldwide.

Airlines in Africa will require 1,190 new airplanes as the continent boosts both intra-continental and intercontinental connectivity over the next couple of decades, Boeing said, citing its 20-year Commercial Market Outlook.

(Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)