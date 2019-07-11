Boeing : Helicopter Considered Frontrunner for Likely $3.4 Billion Australian Army Deal

By Rob Taylor

CANBERRA, Australia--Australia's military has begun a search to replace its fleet of troubled attack helicopters, with Boeing Corp's AH-64 Apache attack helicopter viewed as an early frontrunner for a contract likely to be worth around US$3.4 billion when completed.

The Australian Defense Force late Wednesday issued a request for information for the replacement of the Australian Army's Airbus EC665 Tiger armed reconnaissance helicopter, with a total of 29 aircraft sought and expected to be in service next decade after a competitive tender evaluation.

Boeing's latest AH-64E Apache Guardian is likely to compete with the Bell-built AH-1Z Viper for the contract, a senior defense official with insight into procurement told the Wall Street Journal on Thursday, with an updated version of the Tiger Three being developed by Eurocopter an outside possibility. "It's fair to say the experience with the Tiger has been less than a happy one so far," the official said.

The attack and reconnaissance Tiger helicopters were first selected in 2001, but have had a troubled record in service with Australia and have been years late in achieving operational milestones including firing missile systems and operating in combat conditions. A 2016 government audit was highly critical of their acquisition, saying some flight and weapons systems were obsolete by the time the aircraft began regular flying operations.

Defence officials are seeking an existing rotorcraft with proven abilities which can operate alongside drone aircraft including, potentially, the country's new General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper armed UAVs. The aircraft are expected to be in service by 2026.

The Boeing AH-64E Apache and the Bell AH-1Z Viper were the most likely competitors due to their commonality with aircraft in service with allies including the U.S. and Singapore, the official said. Other contenders could also include South Africa's Rooivalk and Italy's new Mangusta attack helicopter.

