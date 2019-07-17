Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Hires Kenneth Feinberg to Handle Payments to Crash Victims' Families

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 11:46am EDT

By Micah Maidenberg

Boeing Co. has hired victim-compensation attorney Kenneth Feinberg to distribute $50 million to families who lost relatives in two crashes involving its 737 MAX planes.

Mr. Feinberg is a well-known victim compensation attorney who worked on determining payouts for those affected by the 9/11 attacks, families of people killed in accidents tied to a defective ignition switch in General Motors Co.'s Chevrolet Cobalts and other high-profile cases.

He was recently appointed as a mediator in cases involving Bayer AG's Roundup weedkiller.

Mr. Feinberg will work on determining payouts related to the Boeing MAX crashes with his longtime deputy Camille Biros. They will design a fund and administer the payments, Boeing said.

Boeing pledged $100 million earlier this month to support families and communities affected by the Lion Air crash in waters near Jakarta last October and the crash in Ethiopia in March. Both accidents involved MAX planes, killing 346 people and leading to the global grounding of the planes.

Chicago-based Boeing described Wednesday's announcement as an initial expenditure of the larger pledge. The goal is to provide families with near-term financial assistance, the plane manufacturer said.

Any of the $50 million in funds distributed by Mr. Feinberg and Ms. Biros will be independent from any resolutions achieved through the legal process, Boeing said.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.11% 364.08002 Delayed Quote.3.18%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.17% 366.95 Delayed Quote.12.13%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
11:46aBOEING : Hires Kenneth Feinberg to Handle Payments to Crash Victims' Families
DJ
11:36aBOEING : to spend $50 million to support 737 MAX crash victim families
RE
11:08aBOEING : GKN Fokker Services and Spectralux sign an exclusive distributor agreem..
AQ
09:31aBOEING : Dedicates $50 Million of Pledged $100 Million to Near-term Relief for F..
PR
08:59aBOEING : Qatar Airways Cargo Announces Inclusion of Singapore on its Popular Tra..
AQ
03:02aAerospace firm Latecoere appoints advisor to examine Searchlight's bid
RE
02:48aUnited Scales Back Plans to Add Flights -- WSJ
DJ
07/16United tops profit estimates as MAX woes prompt higher fares in robust travel..
RE
07/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/16BOEING : Being Heard at Boeing
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 96 617 M
EBIT 2019 10 807 M
Net income 2019 9 057 M
Debt 2019 10 373 M
Yield 2019 2,19%
P/E ratio 2019 23,4x
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,22x
EV / Sales2020 1,73x
Capitalization 204 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 422,91  $
Last Close Price 362,75  $
Spread / Highest target 37,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)12.13%201 984
AIRBUS SE56.19%110 305
TEXTRON16.18%12 225
DASSAULT AVIATION0.25%10 933
EMBRAER-10.89%3 759
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 540
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About